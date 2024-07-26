Cricket betting tips: Welsh Fire v Oval Invincibles preview and best bets for The Hundred

Welsh Fire looked a much-improved outfit when brushing aside Manchester Originals on Thursday night, but they face the acid test when coming up against last year's champions Oval Invincibles in Cardiff on Sunday, 6.35pm, UK time.

There is lots to like about the home batting in particular, with Glenn Phillips down to come in at number five to highlight the depth in this line-up.

In truth, I think this is another example of another team batting Phillips too low, but he is clearly being viewed as the Fire's finisher – thus meaning he will find it tough to win the top Fire batsman market.

The 15/2 available about the Kiwi does dangle the carrot a little, but with Joe Clarke in opposition, himself a terrific player who looks to be maturing all the time, I'm minded to sit this one out.

It's the same with the Invincibles side markets. Tom Curran is working his way back to full fitness, so I can't see much value in that middle order and new signing Dawid Malan looks set to prove a tough nut to crack this season, anyway.

On the face of it, 4/5 about the Invincibles in the match market looks fair, but as I said at the top of the piece, the Fire could be a side going places and they have home advantage in their corner on Sunday, too.

All in all, I'm not crazy for a bet here.

Posted at 1445 BST on 26/07/24