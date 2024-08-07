Cricket betting tips: Trent Rockets v London Spirit preview and best bets for The Hundred

The Hundred and JOE ROOT might not immediately feel like a natural fit, but I’d argue that is a lazy assumption to make, and England’s star batsman looks a fair bet when Trent Rockets host London Spirit on Wednesday evening.

For all Root has now fallen out of favour with England in terms of T20I cricket, the Yorkshireman still averages 35.72 in that format, while his record in ODIs is outstanding – having amassed 6522 runs in that format at 47.60, with 16 hundreds.

By any metric, Root is a high-class white-ball batter.

The caveat to that, regarding this 100-ball competition at least, is that Root patently doesn’t possess the raw power of some across the eight squads, or even in his Rockets team. While power is increasingly becoming the dominant attribute needed for short-form batsmanship, the very best technical players, like say a Virat Kohli, continue to find a way.

Root's more traditional approach certainly doesn’t mean he can't, or won’t, be successful in the very shortest formats, and it’s worth noting that in this tournament last year, Root had a strike-rate of 154.34 in six matches.