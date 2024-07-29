Cricket betting tips: Trent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix preview and best bets for The Hundred

There is patently talent in the Phoenix batting group, and it was young guns Dan Mousley and Jacob Bethell who did the bulk of the heavy lifting in their weekend win, displaying good match awareness and no lack of panache.

I’d just about favour the Rockets here, though not with maximum confidence.

With a very good top four that features Tom Banton, Alex Hales and Sam Hain, there is lots to like about the Rockets batting, while the arrival of Afghanistan leg spinner Rashid Khan strengthens a bowling attack that pulled off quite the heist against Manchester Originals on Monday.

Birmingham Phoenix just about got their season up and running when edging past London Spirit in a tense finish at Lord’s on Saturday night, though Wednesday’s trip to face Trent Rockets could prove an even bigger test.

That pair are both left-handers of real promise, and perhaps that’s our angle in here. With Moeen Ali another left-hander, the Phoenix ought to be well set-up to counter Rockets' main man Rashid who, while an outstanding bowler, generally prefers bowling to right-handers.

As usual, Rashid has been chalked up as favourite in the top Rockets bowler market, but I’ll take him on with LUKE WOOD, a terrific opening bowler who swings the ball at pace and bowls well at the death with a fine yorker.

There has been lots of talk about the balls being used in The Hundred this year, with many of the players reporting that an extra layer of lacquer is ensuring the balls stay harder and nip around for longer, thus meaning the seamers have something to work with throughout.

It’s early days of course, but the likes of David Willey, another left-arm swing bowler, Tim Southee and Sean Abbott have all enjoyed plenty of success in the powerplay so far this term, so someone with the skills Wood possesses ought to enjoy a fruitful campaign.

We’ll back him to do some damage on Wednesday.

Posted at 2100 BST on 30/07/24

Related links

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling.

Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.