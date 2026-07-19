Cricket betting tips: The Hundred daily preview and best bets from Richard Mann

Richard Mann delivers his verdict on the early action from The Hundred, with best bets for Tuesday's and Wednesday's matches available here.
Cricket tips: The Hundred
2pts Jason Roy top MI London batsman at 15/4 (bet365)
1pt Marcus Stoinis top Southern Brave batsman at 12/1 (BOYLE Sports)
2pts Jonny Bairstow under 21.5 runs 21.5 at 17/20 (William Hill, betway)
MI London v Sunrisers Leeds
- Date: Tuesday, 18:30
- Venue: The Oval
- TV: BBC Two, Sky Sports Cricket
The Hundred kicks off with MI London against Sunrisers Leeds at the Oval on Tuesday (18:30), with all eyes on two powerful batting line-ups – on paper at least.
Harry Brook no longer captains the visitors, but he’ll line up alongside new skipper Zak Crawley, Mitchell Marsh and Ryan Rickelton in a fearsome Leeds top four.
The latter is an absolute gun at the top of the order, so watch out for him, but my first match bet of the season comes in the shape of fellow opener JASON ROY TO BE TOP MI LONDON BATSMAN.
I’m not crazy on the rebranded MI London outfit, who were formerly known as Oval Invincibles, winners of the last three renewals of The Hundred, but bringing Roy back into the fold does look good business.
Roy has recaptured something close to his best form, enjoying a fine T20 Blast campaign which saw him sign off with scores of 103 not out, 50* and 76 in his last four outings.
A Surrey player first and foremost, Roy knows these conditions better than most and I’m keen to back him while evidently red-hot.
Southern Brave v Welsh Fire
- Date: Wednesday, 18:30
- Venue: Utilita Bowl
- TV: BBC Two, Sky Sports Cricket
Wednesday’s offering from The Hundred sees Southern Brave take on Welsh Fire in Southampton (18:30).
As I laid out in my outright preview here, I have doubts about whether either of these two outfits can mount serious title challenges this year.
However, the one thing the Brave have in their favour is a strong bowling attack headed by Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid.
I’d expect them to put the brakes on Fire whose batting, barring Phil Salt and Jordan Cox, might lack the required gears for this format.
Brave’s own batting isn’t the strongest, either, but I’m a huge fan of MARCUS STOINIS who might just be overpriced to be TOP SOUTHERN BRAVE BATSMAN (12/1).
Stoinis signed off from the MLC with a rapid 49 for Seattle Orcs last week to cap a fine tournament for the Australian from a personal point of view.
He’ll be a key man for the Brave in the coming weeks, both with bat and ball, and I’ll start off with a small wager on the all-rounder at attractive odds.
London Spirit v Manchester Super Giants
- Date: Thursday, 18:30
- Venue: Lord's
- TV: BBC Two, Sky Sports Cricket
If my pre-tournament thoughts are proven to be correct, this could easily be the final come the middle of next month.
I certainly have London Spirit and Manchester Super Giants down as two of the strongest sides in the tournament.
The visitors have real power in their batting line-up, headed by Jos Buttler and ably supported by South Africans Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen.
Whether the nature of the pitch at Lord's plays to their strengths is open to question however, with the jury still out on the surface here.
Nevertheless, I want to play UNDER 21.5 JONNY BAIRSTOW RUNS.
I remain unconvinced that Bairstow is the player he was, and the Super Giants have the pace in their attack to cause him problems early on.
Posted at 22:30 BST on 20/07/26
ALSO READ: Richard Mann's outright preview of The Hundred
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