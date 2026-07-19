Cricket betting tips: The Hundred daily preview and best bets from Richard Mann

MI London v Sunrisers Leeds

Date: Tuesday, 18:30

Venue: The Oval

TV: BBC Two, Sky Sports Cricket

The Hundred kicks off with MI London against Sunrisers Leeds at the Oval on Tuesday (18:30), with all eyes on two powerful batting line-ups – on paper at least.

Harry Brook no longer captains the visitors, but he’ll line up alongside new skipper Zak Crawley, Mitchell Marsh and Ryan Rickelton in a fearsome Leeds top four.

The latter is an absolute gun at the top of the order, so watch out for him, but my first match bet of the season comes in the shape of fellow opener JASON ROY TO BE TOP MI LONDON BATSMAN.

I’m not crazy on the rebranded MI London outfit, who were formerly known as Oval Invincibles, winners of the last three renewals of The Hundred, but bringing Roy back into the fold does look good business.

Roy has recaptured something close to his best form, enjoying a fine T20 Blast campaign which saw him sign off with scores of 103 not out, 50* and 76 in his last four outings.

A Surrey player first and foremost, Roy knows these conditions better than most and I’m keen to back him while evidently red-hot.

Southern Brave v Welsh Fire

Date: Wednesday, 18:30

Venue: Utilita Bowl

TV: BBC Two, Sky Sports Cricket

Wednesday’s offering from The Hundred sees Southern Brave take on Welsh Fire in Southampton (18:30).

As I laid out in my outright preview here, I have doubts about whether either of these two outfits can mount serious title challenges this year.

However, the one thing the Brave have in their favour is a strong bowling attack headed by Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid.

I’d expect them to put the brakes on Fire whose batting, barring Phil Salt and Jordan Cox, might lack the required gears for this format.

Brave’s own batting isn’t the strongest, either, but I’m a huge fan of MARCUS STOINIS who might just be overpriced to be TOP SOUTHERN BRAVE BATSMAN (12/1).