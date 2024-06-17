Cricket betting tips T20 World Cup: South Africa v United States of America preview and best bets

The T20 World Cup has reached the Super Eights stage, and Richard Mann thinks South Africa could be vulnerable when they take on United States of America on Wednesday.

Cricket betting tips: South Africa v United States of America v Ireland 1pt United States of America to beat South Africa at 9/2 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The T20 World Cup Super Eights begin on Wednesday, with South Africa and United States of America locking horns in Gros Islet, 3.30pm UK time. USA have been the surprise package of the tournament so far, progressing to this stage thanks to a spectacular Super Over victory over Pakistan and then a little help from the Florida weather. Nevertheless, they are here on merit and aren’t to be underestimated against South Africa who, while unbeaten in their four Group D fixtures, only scrambled home against the likes of Nepal, Bangladesh and Netherlands. South Africa’s 115-7 against Nepal is the best they have managed with the bat so far and while the pitches must take plenty of blame for that, the batting clearly hasn’t clicked.

When you have the likes Quinton de Kock and Heinrich Klaasen in your ranks, a big score is never usually far away, but the facts are that South Africa have struggled for their best cricket. On the flip side, winning close matches in ICC events is something this team hasn’t always managed, so they ought to take heart from those victories, however hard they have had to work for them. Nevertheless, they now meet a very dangerous USA outfit that have at times lit up this competition, and even when losing to India in New York, they made India work for their win as the pre-tournament favourites needed 18.2 overs to chase down their victory target of 111. The bowling is certainly capable. Saurabh Netravalkar has been outstanding, returning figures of 4-0-18-2 against both Pakistan and India, and he has had fair support from the likes of Ali Khan. It’s the batting that realty excites, though. Former New Zealand international Corey Anderson is a familiar name in their top six but by no means the headline act. Aaron Jones and Andries Gous have both past 100 runs for the tournament already and the former is striking at 160.22, quite the achievement when you consider just how hard batting has been so far.

More glory in store for USA?