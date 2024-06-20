Cricket betting tips T20 World Cup: England v South Africa preview and best bets

ENGLAND have well and truly arrived at the T20 World Cup and if ever there was a case of a team firing warning shots to the rest of the competition, it was their eight-wicket drubbing of hosts and previously unbeaten West Indies on Thursday morning.

There is no venue change for England's next engagement, with Gros Islet in St Lucia again playing host, South Africa the next challenge for Jos Buttler’s side who are defending champions having won the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. The match is scheduled to begin at 3.30pm, UK time.

South Africa yet to find best form

South Africa are unbeaten in the tournament so far, but they have certainly ridden their luck at times and United States of America let slip chance of another huge upset when having the Proteas on the ropes with two overs of their match on Wednesday to go, only for Kagiso Rabada to have the final say with the ball.

It wasn’t plain sailing for South Africa when they struggled past Nepal, Bangladesh and Netherlands in the previous stage, either, and the batting has found things particularly tough going.

Quinton de Kock came good against USA but for all the promise of better pitches in the Caribbean should suit South Africa’s powerful batting line-up, I’m wary of just how inconsistent de Kock was at the recent IPL. Reeza Hendricks’ form would have to be a concern, too.

With the middle order featuring Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller, I’m by no means writing off this batting unit, but I’m not as excited by it as I once was, and England looked better stocked in that department.

Salt leads England charge

While South Africa’s openers have struggled for form and runs, Phil Salt has an outstanding record in this part of world. He blasted 87 not out from only 47 against West Indies on Thursday, and has Jos Buttler as a pretty good sidekick.