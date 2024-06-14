Cricket betting tips T20 World Cup: England v Namibia preview and best bets

Richard Mann runs the rule over four matches from the T20 World Cup on Saturday, with England in action against Namibia.

Cricket betting tips: T20 World Cup 1pt Zane Green top Namibia batsman at 16/1 (Sky Bet) 1pt Nicholas Kirton top Canada batsman at 5/1 (General) 1pt Dilon Heyliger top Canada bowler at 4/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

England are finally up and running at the T20 World Cup, their eight-wicket hammering of Oman on Thursday night meaning Jos Buttler’s side are back on track to qualify for the Super 8s. Assuming Australia beat Scotland on Sunday, victory against Namibia on Saturday evening in a match starting at 6pm UK time will likely confirm England’s progression to the next stage on net run-rate. The bowlers did the damage against Oman, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood and Jofra Archer claiming all 10 wickets between them, and I’m struggling to split that trio for top England bowler honours. The pace Wood and Archer possess was too hot for Oman to handle and that could be the case again here, but world-class wrist spin is hard for any side to face, particularly associate ones, and Rashid’s googly was almost unplayable on Thursday.

Go Green for big profits Just the one bet for me, then, with ZANE GREEN backed at 16/1 (Sky Bet) for top Namibia batsman honours. Green missed out against Australia last time, but he made a good 38 from the middle order against that same opposition in one of the World Cup warm-up matches. He also added a good 28 in the defeat to Scotland, and looking at England’s strong pace attack – boosted by the return of Reece Topley – that Namibia top order could have their work cut out once again. That could set things up nicely for Green to rebuild in the middle order, and he looks worth a dart at anything north of double figures. CLICK HERE to back Green with Sky Bet Proteas too hot for Nepal? South Africa are first up on Saturday, kicking off against Nepal at 12.30am UK time. South Africa have been far from foot-perfect so far, only scrambling home against Netherlands and Bangladesh, but Proteas fans will be hopeful that is a good omen given their long history of losing close matches in ICC events. Don’t expect Nepal, well beaten in their one completed match against Netherlands, to give them too much to worry about, and I’m expecting South Africa to prove far too strong in Kingston. The top Nepal batsman market might not take too much winning, particularly if South Africa’s pacers make early inroads. Down the order, Gulshan Jha and Karen KC are considered at big prices, though not with enough confidence to add to the staking plan. Kiwis playing for pride Tarouba hosts New Zealand and Uganda at 1.30am UK time, and for all the Kiwis have been desperately disappointing in losing to Afghanistan and West Indies already, they really ought to claim a consolation win here.

Kane Williamson has been struggling for runs

Glenn Phillips has top scored in both of the Kiwis’ matches thus far, but the decision to nudge him another spot down the batting order to number six against West Indies was ridiculous. It likely makes him less likely to cop against a Ugandan attack that could struggle to make early breakthroughs. With five wickets in the first two matches, it’s easy to make a case for New Zealand opening bowler Trent Boult in the Man of the Match market. However, this could quite easily be won by a Kiwi batsmen should they bat first, and Boult is as short as 5/1 and generally 11/2 at the time of writing. No thank you. Back Canada aces against India Another no bet match, then, but I’m more enthusiastic when Canada take on the mighty India at Lauderhill, 3.30pm UK time. Canada have performed admirably so far, beating Ireland and pushing United States of America and Pakistan pretty hard. Their most consistent performer with the bat has been NICHOLAS KIRTON who has barely put a foot wrong, making scores of 51 and 49, the latter coming on tough pitch in New York, before being run out through no fault of his own against Pakistan. The big-hitting Aaron Johnson is the headline act here, but Kirton looks to have a game built to last and his tournament strike-rate of 140.27 is mightily impressive when you consider that batting hasn’t been as easy as expected. Number four in a nice fit given India’s new-ball bowlers are always such a huge threat, and Kirton is worth a bet for top Canada batsman at 5/1.

Dilon Heyliger of Canada