Cricket betting tips T20 World Cup: Canada vs Pakistan preview and best bets

Cricket betting tips: Canada vs Pakistan 1pt Canada to beat Pakistan at 6/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Pakistan’s failed run chase against India in New York on Sunday must be one of the worst in recent times, certainty that I can remember in international T20 cricket, anyway. It screamed of a side lacking clear strategy, highlighting poor confidence and a moderate batting line-up that isn’t fit for purpose in this format. The pace bowling remains strong but essentially, this is a team still living off reputation and the old wife’s tale that Pakistan are unpredictable – average one day and blindingly brilliant the next. I don’t see it that way at all and having also lost to United States of America in their previous match, I’m keen to take them on again, this time against CANADA who might not have as much to find as many expect. Canada come into this match on the back of a relatively comfortable win over Ireland, one which came after a couple of impressive fightbacks following stuttering starts to their batting and bowling innings.

Prior to that, they scored 194-5 with the bat against USA before slipping to defeat, no disgrace when you consider how USA dominated most of their next match against Pakistan before eventually winning on a Super Over having threatened to fluff their lines at the finish. Those pieces of collateral form with USA certainly suggest Canada can be competitive here and you’d have to be impressed with how they defended 137 against Ireland on this same ground on Friday. Their bowlers all performed in that match and there is plenty of depth there, with Dillon Heyliger the fifth bowler used but showing himself very capable as he claimed 2-18 from his four overs. Jeremy Gordon finished with figures of 4-0-16-2. Interestingly, the batting appears to have plenty of options, too. Navneet Dhaliwal made a good 61 in the fixture against USA, while Nicholas Kirton has scores of 51 and 49 from number five so far. At number six, Shreyas Movva has made contributions of 32 not out and 37. Look out for Dilpreet Bajwa who is another who hits a clean ball. Of course, Pakistan should still prove the stronger from 1-11, but they really do appear to be all over the place at present. Babar Azam returning as captain, only a matter of months after being replaced by Shaheen Afridi, isn’t working and they could be vulnerable against an energetic and confident Canadian outfit.

Babar Azam is under pressure