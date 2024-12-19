Cricket betting tips: Sydney Thunder v Sydney Sixers Big Bash preview

Richard Mann previews Saturday's double-header from the Big Bash, with the Sydney derby taking centre stage.
1pt Chris Jordan top Hobart Hurricanes batsman at 25/1 (General)
Hobart Hurricanes v Perth Scorchers
- Saturday, 0500
- Hobart
In Saturday’s first Big Bash offering, Hobart Hurricanes look up against it when welcoming Perth Scorchers.
The Scorchers began their season with a comfortable win over Melbourne Stars, while the Hurricanes were rolled over for only 74 by Melbourne Renegades.
The Hurricanes top order looks very shaky, so I’ll be giving another chance to CHRIS JORDAN in the top batsman market.
Nathan Ellis won this at a huge price on Thursday, and given the quality pace attack the Scorchers will put on the park here, it could be tough work up top again.
Jordan struck a blistering 59 not out from only 20 balls against this opposition last season following another top-order collapse, and he could be well enough placed at number seven to repeat the job.
Jordan’s batting has improved markedly in the last couple of years, and the Power Surge certainly helps this type of player, one batting lower down the order with enough hitting ability to take advantage of such harsh fielding restrictions later in the innings.
At 25/1, I’m happy to chance the experienced Jordan again.
Sydney Thunder v Sydney Sixers
- Sydney
- Saturday, 0815
News that Daniel Hughes will miss the remainder of the Big Bash season has seemingly dealt Sydney Sixers a big blow in their bid for a fourth BBL title.
However, one thing this team has always had is a great level of resourcefulness, and Hughes’ injury will afford opportunity to someone else.
I noted in my pre-tournament preview here that I was expecting a big year from all-rounder Jack Edwards, who has been taking wickets for fun in the Sheffield Shield this summer and whose batting has more than a touch of Shane Watson about it.
Edwards impressed me last season when getting just a few opportunities at the top of the order, looking just the type to dominate the powerplay with his long levers and powerful shoulders. Edwards is an exquisite timer of the ball and as they say in deep Yorkshire, ‘when he hits it, it stays it’.
With Hughes unable to bat when Sixers kicked off their campaign with victory over Melbourne Renegades having banged his elbow while fielding, Edwards seamlessly moved up from number six in the batting order to number three, duly blasting 37 from 28 balls to ignite the Sixers run chase.
With Hughes now out of the picture, it would make perfect sense for Edwards to stay at first drop, though early quotes of 12/1 for him in the top Sixers batsman market have sadly dried up and 11/2 is the best available at the time of writing.
Furthermore, the Sixers do have a readymade replacement for Hughes in the form of top order batsman Kurtis Patterson who is a fine player, if not better suited to the longer format.
The move across to the Sixers from Perth hasn’t worked out for Patterson, and this would strike me as a defensive move, but the Sixers might want to keep Edwards at six for the Power Surge.
Sit tight for now, and see which way the wind blows.
This time last year, I was regularly taking big prices about the likes of Chris Green and Nathan McAndrew in the top Thunder batsman market, so poor was the top order, and Daniel Sams very nearly won this market when his 42 not out pulled off a remarkable heist against Adelaide Strikers in the week.
However, with David Warner in the Thunder ranks for the entirety of the season, along with the emergence of the highly-rated Sam Konstas and signing of Englishman Sam Billings, the top order promises better this time around.
Posted at 1200 GMT on 20/12/24
