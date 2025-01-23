Cricket betting tips: Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder Big Bash preview and best betsI

The winners of Friday's Sydney derby will be rewarded with a place in the Big Bash final on Monday – check out Richard Mann's preview here.

We have a Sydney derby with a difference on Friday, as the Sixers face cross-city rivals the Thunder in the Big Bash challenger at the SCG, starting at 8:15am, UK time. It’s a second bite of the cherry for the Sixers, who came up short against Hobart Hurricanes in the Qualifier, while the Thunder battled their way to victory over Melbourne Stars. A place in Monday's final awaits for the victors. The SCG, which has generally been a good place for batting this season, will offer a different challenge for the Thunder who bowled brilliantly at the Engie Stadium on Wednesday, making use of favourable conditions on what really is a poor pitch for T20 cricket. We’ve had a couple of 200+ scores on this ground already this term, so the likes of David Warner – the veteran currently in the midst of a fruitful campaign – and Sam Billings should relish the change in venue.

Andrews worth chancing at big odds Warner is averaging 49.42 for the season and is extremely solid in the top Thunder batsman market at 5/2, but I can’t resist having a few quid on TOM ANDREWS at 66/1. The all-rounder has made quite the impact this season, and though Thunder have tended to rely more on his excellent slow left arm spin bowling, he has made a couple of handy contributions with the bat of late which have made plenty stand up and take notice. His 13-ball, unbeaten 37 against Perth Scorchers was a remarkable late assault, and he then chipped in with 13 not out from only eight balls in the low-scoring win over the Stars earlier in the week. There are a few reasons to think Andrews might have now earned himself a promotion in the batting order, one that has changed many times through the course of the season as the middle order continually underwhelms.

It wouldn’t be any great surprise were Andrews to bat in the top six on Friday, and with only Warner consistently scoring runs in this line-up, I think we have to chance our man at 66/1. CLICK HERE to Andrews with Sky Bet The Sixers top batsman market has a remarkable look to it, with the likes of James Vince and Steve Smith absent and a few others short of runs. As such, it's currently 4/1 the field. I’d still favour the Sixers to come through this one, however, with their pedigree in this competition second to none and the fact they have won the last three meetings between the two sides also tipping the scales in their favour. Take two for Man of the Match honours I’ll back a couple of the Sixers’ all-rounders to help power them into the final, starting with JACK EDWARDS whose drum I have been banging for most of the season.

Jack Edwards has impressed this season

With Sean Abbott away on international duty, Edwards is now taking the new ball for the Sixers and has shaped up pretty well, too. Crucially, Edwards is batting at number three and although a little quiet more recently, he looked in imperious touch when blazing 28 against this opposition just before Christmas until being run out when seemingly on course for a big score. Joining him in the staking plan is BEN DWARSHUIS, 14 wickets for the season and counting but also responsible for a number of crucial cameos with the bat. Dwarshuis the batsman is averaging 38.66 and striking at an impressive 181.25, and was Man of the Match when these two teams locked horns for a thrilling finish earlier in the campaign. He claimed 2-26 with the ball and smoked 20* from eight deliveries with the bat that night, winning the game for his side on the final ball. Dwarshuis looks sure to be in the thick of the action again and warrants support. Posted at 1335 GMT on 23/01/24