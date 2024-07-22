Sporting Life
Two centuries for Michael Pepper in the T20 Blast this season

Cricket betting tips: Southern Brave v London Spirit preview and best bets for The Hundred

By Richard Mann
16:47 · MON July 22, 2024

Southern Brave and London Spirit lock horns in The Hundred on Wednesday, when Richard Mann has a strong fancy in his match preview.

Cricket betting tips: Southern Brave v London Spirit

2pts Michael Pepper top London Spirit batsman at 4/1 (General)

It’s Southern Brave up against London Spirit in Wednesday’s offering from The Hundred, with Southampton hosting a match which begins at 6.30pm, UK time.

These are two sides I was reasonably keen on in my outright tournament preview, especially the Brave who I thought stacked up particularly well.

The batting is strong, headed by James Vince and Leus Du Plooy, and the bowling promises plenty as well.

I’m not sure there is much value to be found in their side markets, however, and I’ll focus on the Spirit batsman market for a wager.

Anyone who has been following the T20 Blast this summer will confirm what an exciting talent MICHAEL PEPPER is, and 535 runs in that competition already, at an average of 44.58 and featuring two hundreds, confirms just that.

Pepper is a every inch the modern-day, short-format batsman – a hard hitter who scores lots of boundaries and has a strike-rate in the Blast this year of 193.84.

Just as he has done for Essex, I’m expecting him to bat at number three for the Spirit this season, and while his record would suggest he can be feast or famine, that doesn’t put me off when playing at 4/1.

Through the course of the competition, I’d be disappointed if playing Pepper at those odds didn’t pay in the long run, and I’ll start as I mean to go on with a decent bet.

Dan Worrall enjoyed an excellent campaign for the Spirit last season and is entitled to be give teammate Nathan Ellis plenty to think about in the top bowler market.

However, new signing Andre Russell has a terrific record at the death, especially in terms of strike-rate, so I’ll use this match as a watching brief and see how that trio are used and at what stage of the innings.

Posted at 1640 BST on 22/07/24

ALSO READ: Richard Mann's outright preview of The Hundred

Sam Curran is a key man for Oval Invincibles

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling.Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

