Cricket betting tips: Southern Brave v London Spirit preview and best bets for The Hundred

It’s Southern Brave up against London Spirit in Wednesday’s offering from The Hundred, with Southampton hosting a match which begins at 6.30pm, UK time.

These are two sides I was reasonably keen on in my outright tournament preview, especially the Brave who I thought stacked up particularly well.

The batting is strong, headed by James Vince and Leus Du Plooy, and the bowling promises plenty as well.

I’m not sure there is much value to be found in their side markets, however, and I’ll focus on the Spirit batsman market for a wager.

Anyone who has been following the T20 Blast this summer will confirm what an exciting talent MICHAEL PEPPER is, and 535 runs in that competition already, at an average of 44.58 and featuring two hundreds, confirms just that.