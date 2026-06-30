Cricket betting tips: Preview and best bets for England vs India T20I in Durham

India can catch England cold when they meet in the first T20I in Durham on Wednesday evening, according to Richard Mann.
Cricket tips: England v India T20I
2pts India to beat England at 10/11 (Betfred, AK Bets)
It’s been a chaotic few weeks for English cricket, and the focus quickly shifts to the T20 format and a five-match series with India.
England must overcome an awfully sharp turnaround from the recent Test series with New Zealand, and that was their undoing last summer when they came up short in a 50-over series with South Africa.
In truth, the current schedule is crazy, and I’d make INDIA overwhelming favourites for the series opener on Wednesday (17:30).
Expect England to step forward as the series goes on, but this is a huge ask for the likes of Harry Brook and Jacob Bethell, while Jofra Archer won’t play in Durham.
We must remember that India are the current T20 world champions, having beaten England in the last four at the recent World Cup before trouncing the Kiwis in the final.
As one would expect, the tourists have brought a strong squad across to England, with the batting seemingly strengthened by the addition of 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
He might have to wait to make his full international debut, but the India batting is exceptional and Shreyas Iyer returning to the fold is another big boost in my view.
I suspect England will kook to target the latter with the short ball, but Shreyas is a different beast nowadays and would be my tentative preference in the top India batsman market.
There is no Jasprit Bumrah for India, but the bowling still stacks up well enough, and with Archer missing for England, both attacks must do without their pace spearheads.
However, with England generally in strife right now and coming up against a powerhouse India side, world champions no less, I’ll keep things simple and back the away win.
Posted at 15:35 BST on 30/06/26
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling.
Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.