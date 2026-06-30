Cricket betting tips: Preview and best bets for England vs India T20I in Durham

It’s been a chaotic few weeks for English cricket, and the focus quickly shifts to the T20 format and a five-match series with India.

England must overcome an awfully sharp turnaround from the recent Test series with New Zealand, and that was their undoing last summer when they came up short in a 50-over series with South Africa.

In truth, the current schedule is crazy, and I’d make INDIA overwhelming favourites for the series opener on Wednesday (17:30).

Expect England to step forward as the series goes on, but this is a huge ask for the likes of Harry Brook and Jacob Bethell, while Jofra Archer won’t play in Durham.

We must remember that India are the current T20 world champions, having beaten England in the last four at the recent World Cup before trouncing the Kiwis in the final.