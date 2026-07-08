Cricket betting tips: Preview and best bets for England vs India T20I in Bristol

Richard Mann is predicting fireworks when England and India play the fourth T20I in Bristol on Thursday – check out his full preview here.

Cricket tips: England v India T20I 1pt Abhishek Sharma to hit 3+ sixes in the match at 7/4 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair) 1pt Jos Buttler to hit 3+ sixes in the match at 5/2 (Sky Bet) 1pt Harry Brook to hit 3+ sixes in the match at 11/4 (Sky Bet) 1pt Ishan Kishan to hit 3+ sixes in the match at 3/1 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets

It’s a quick turnaround for England and India as they head to Bristol for the fourth T20I on Thursday (17:30), with a scorching weather forecast suggesting we should be in for fireworks. India didn’t read the script when bowled out for a paltry 76 at Trent Bridge on Tuesday having been set 202 for victory, that after they had failed to defend 190 at Old Trafford on Saturday. There are clearly issues with this India side, but I’m actually more concerned about the bowling right now, and remain of the view the top order with its all-out-attack approach will experience plenty of highs along with lows like we saw in Nottingham. Taking 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi out of the firing line and replacing him with Sanju Samson would seem like a sensible move here, but whoever gets the nod to open is capable doing plenty of damage on a ground that is very small by English standards. Fellow opener Abhishek Sharma has been going well, making scores of 59, 43 and 10 in the series so far, and I wouldn’t have too many concerns about him or Shreyas Iyer, who will bat at number four.

With Phil Salt (70) and Jos Buttler (36) firing in the last game, England’s batting looks in a good place, too, and I do think we could see big runs here. Bristol braced for sixes The ground in Bristol can boast only small dimensions, especially straight, making it tough work for the spinners, and Adil Rashid was hit for 31 in a single over here last year in a match England won against West Indies thanks to an ultimately comfortable run chase of 197. If the pitch matches the predicted weather, and there ought to be no excuses on that score, then big runs, especially in the first innings, could be on the cards. Both teams to score 200+ runs will prove popular, but I can leave that alone at 10/3 with the nagging worry that a huge first-innings total could force an implosion in the second innings. The one thing than stands out from that T20I here last year between England and West Indies was how many sixes were hit across the match: West Indies racked up 15 and England 10, with the final tally of 25 just one less than the total number of fours. Even with the West Indies, that is unusual. Those numbers once again highlight that this is a ground for sixes, making the total match sixes line of 19.5 currently available with the Flutter firms of obvious interest. What are the best bets? However, I’m inclined to go for the jugular here, splitting stakes on two batters from either side TO HIT 3+ SIXES IN THE MATCH. For India, ABHISHEK SHARMA and ISHAN KISHAN are the nominated pair, priced at 7/4 and 3/1 respectively.

Abhishek has hit six maximums in the series so far, and the eight fours he stroked at Old Trafford alone came on a much bigger ground than this one in Bristol. As for Ishan, though quiet thus far, he enjoyed a fine T20 World Cup in the spring, hitting 18 sixes in nine matches to confirm he certainly knows how to clear the ropes. I do think at least one of India’s top three can go big here, and backing individual sixes appeals most. England bank on Buttler and Brook For England, I’ve plumped for JOS BUTTLER (5/2) and HARRY BROOK (11/4). Buttler managed a couple of maximums in his short stay at Trent Bridge before being undone by a brilliant piece of bowling, and he looks to be back in form following a solid IPL campaign that came on the back of a disappointing T20 World Cup. Buttler has previous on this ground, too, having made 47 against West Indies last year, the same fixture which saw Harry Brook score 34 from just 20 balls. There were a couple of sixes for each man that night, so we don’t need too big a jump to land decent odds. I’ve been arguing that Brook is on the cusp of something special for a few weeks now, and his rapid 39 in Manchester, which featured three sixes, was another warning sign. Here’s hoping he and a few others can flex their muscles in the sun on Thursday. Posted at 13:45 BST on 08/07/26