Cricket betting tips: Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Renegades Big Bash preview

Some big names return to Big Bash duty on Tuesday when Perth Scorchers host Melbourne Renegades – Richard Mann previews the action.

Cricket betting tips: Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Renegades 1pt Laurie Evans top Melbourne Renegades batsman at 9/1 (BetVictor) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Melbourne Renegades will be kicking themselves having thrown away a golden opportunity to win the Melbourne Derby on Saturday, but they now need to bounce back quickly as they visit Perth Scorchers on Tuesday. The Scorchers have been far from bombproof themselves this season, and their latest loss to Sydney Thunder at home was another match they will feel they should’ve won. The hosts are boosted by the return of Mitch Marsh on Tuesday, and his batting power will be welcome with Josh Inglis still injured and Aaron Hardie a doubt for this game. Paceman Jhye Richardson also returns for the Scorchers.

With Richardson back in orange, it could be tough work for a Renegades top order that just hasn’t fired yet. The highly-touted Jake Fraser-McGurk in particular has been a long way below his best. Given this Scorchers pace attack has consistently taken early wickets over the years, the Renegades middle order looks rife for a bet, with a chance taken on LAURIE EVANS at 9/1. I’d prefer Evans to be batting a spot or two higher than number six, of course, and the ever-reliable Jonathan Wells was considered from number five, but the former is a terrific finisher who blasted 24 not from only 11 balls against Melbourne Stars on Saturday. Evans has previous in Perth, too. He was Man of the Man in the 2022 Big Bash final when leading the Scorchers to title glory, and last season, he averaged 58.40 and finished the campaign with a strike-rate of 189.40 for the Western Australia outfit.

4 6 6 4 4 4



28 off the over and he's brought up his fifty in the process! Unreal hitting from Laurie Evans. #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/dvdxt2SdaP — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 16, 2024

He produced a number of stunning late finishes on this ground, and while his move to Melbourne was probably a blow to both player and former club, he will be relishing his return on Tuesday. We’ll need early wickets to tumble, but that seems likely, and I’m happy to roll the dice at 9/1. CLICK HERE to back Evans with Sky Bet On the theme of late finishes, don’t rule out a winning charge from Ashton Turner in the Scorchers middle order, and the Renegades death bowling certainly looked vulnerable at the weekend. He was considered, but there are a few Scorchers batsmen finding form now, so I’ll go solo with Evans. Posted at 1255 GMT on 06/01/24