Cricket betting tips: Oval Invincibles v Birmingham Phoenix preview and best bets for The Hundred

The Hundred is back on Tuesday when champions Oval Invincibles host Birmingham Phoenix – check out Richard Mann's match preview here.
1pt Dan Mousley top Birmingham Phoenix batsman at 11/1 (bet365)
Reigning champions Oval Invincibles begin their title defence at home to Birmingham Phoenix on Tuesday, 6.30pm, UK time.
As I wrote in my outright preview of The Hundred here, I’m expecting big things from the Invincibles once again, and they look the right favourites for this match.
The signing of Dawid Malan gives the top order an even stronger look, and while Heinrich Klaasen will be a big miss, the batting still appears rock-solid with the likes of Will Jacks, Sam Billings and Sam Curran – fresh off a hundred in the T20 Blast last week – other big names to note.
I don’t have the same confidence in the Phoenix who were a bit of a mess last year, though there is obvious talent in the batting ranks, and I’m very keen to take the big prices about the exciting DAN MOUSLEY.
The 23-year-old didn’t make much of a splash in this competition last year, but has made giant strides since and comes into this year’s edition in fine touch having scored 375 runs at an average 34.09 in the Blast for Birmingham Bears.
Mousley has seemingly thrived since being given the responsibility of batting at number three, responding with a couple of half-centuries in the last two weeks, and I’d be hopeful he will bat in the same position for another Birmingham-based outfit in this tournament.
With Test stars Ben Duckett and Jamie Smith absent for now, that should be the case this week and assuming we’re right, 11/1 (bet365) or even the 10/1 with Sky Bet is well worth taking.
It’s worth remembering that this was a batting line-up that struggled badly last term, and though Moeen Ali struck a hundred in the Blast on Friday, Mousley might not be in the strongest field while Duckett and Smith are unavailable.
In fairness, both attacks stack up very well on paper, with plenty of options and variety, so I’ll refrain from striking a bet in the bowler markets.
Posted at 1650 BST on 22/07/24
We are committed in our support of safer gambling.
Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.