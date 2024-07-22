Cricket betting tips: Oval Invincibles v Birmingham Phoenix preview and best bets for The Hundred

Reigning champions Oval Invincibles begin their title defence at home to Birmingham Phoenix on Tuesday, 6.30pm, UK time.

As I wrote in my outright preview of The Hundred here, I’m expecting big things from the Invincibles once again, and they look the right favourites for this match.

The signing of Dawid Malan gives the top order an even stronger look, and while Heinrich Klaasen will be a big miss, the batting still appears rock-solid with the likes of Will Jacks, Sam Billings and Sam Curran – fresh off a hundred in the T20 Blast last week – other big names to note.

I don’t have the same confidence in the Phoenix who were a bit of a mess last year, though there is obvious talent in the batting ranks, and I’m very keen to take the big prices about the exciting DAN MOUSLEY.

The 23-year-old didn’t make much of a splash in this competition last year, but has made giant strides since and comes into this year’s edition in fine touch having scored 375 runs at an average 34.09 in the Blast for Birmingham Bears.