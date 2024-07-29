Cricket betting tips: Northern Superchargers v Southern Brave preview and best bets for The Hundred

Richard Mann previews Tuesday's action from The Hundred, when Northern Superchargers host Southern Brave.
Tuesday’s offering from The Hundred presents a real conundrum for punters who can usually expect high-scoring matches in Leeds when the weather is good, but who cannot be sure how much faith to place in the current Northern Superchargers batting line-up.
Headingley appeared to serve up another true batting surface – and the outfield is always quick here – when Trent Rockets plundered 185-5 on this ground on Friday night, only for Superchargers to slump to 71-7 in reply, before a late rally took them to 138-8.
The fact Ben Dwarshuis and Matthew Potts were able to do so much damage with the bat once again highlighted that this is a place for runs, but you can’t help but have serious reservations about that Superchargers top order, for all there is plenty of talent there.
Captain Harry Brook could return to bolster the top six – he and Ben Stokes were due to return for Friday’s fixture against Oval Invincibles but the third Test finishing inside three days means that we will surely see Brook on Tueaday. Stokes less so, one would have thought.
Brook or no Brook, the Superchargers will have their work cut out against Southern Brave who were excellent when readily outpointing London Spirit in their opening game, the likes of Jofra Archer, Craig Overton and Chris Jordan all impressing with the ball.
The way in then, might to be back Brave runs should they happen to bat first under clear skies – always a significant pointer at Headingley.
Their batting line-up is headed by the classy James Vince, who is ably supported by Leus du Plooy, Alex Davies and gun finisher Laurie Evans. They bat deep, too, with the likes of Jordan and Rehan Ahmed very capable of clearing the ropes late on.
No recommended bets at this stage, but Brave should be capable of exceeding 160, 170 and possibly even 180 should they bat first.
Posted at 1135 BST on 29/07/24
