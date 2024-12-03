Cricket betting tips: New Zealand v England second Test preview and best bets

Paul Krishnamurty stands in for Richard Mann to preview the second Test between New Zealand and England, which begins at 10pm UK time on Thursday.

Cricket betting tips: New Zealand v England 2nd Test 3pts England to win the second Test at 11/10 (General) 2pts Matt Henry to be top New Zealand 1st inns bowler at 13/5 (Paddy Power) 0.5pt Joe Root to be Man of the Match at 11/1 (Paddy Power) 1.5pts Joe Root to score a 1st innings century at 5/1 (Sky Bet) 1pt Harry Brook to score a 1st innings century at 7/1 (Sky Bet) 1pt Kane Williamson to score a 1st innings century at 8/1 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

On the bare numbers, the first Test will be recorded as a decisive, even comfortable England victory, but the eight-wicket margin flatters them. Without a spate of missed catches, particularly during Harry Brook’s 171 first innings, the story would have been very different. Consequently, the odds for Thursday’s second test are effectively tied, with both sides widely available to back at 11/10. That does still slightly surprise me, given that New Zealand are the most consistently under-rated team in world cricket and England are often over-bet. Also, given that England have won five of their six meetings over the past three years, all by clear margins, and the only reverse came by a single run after New Zealand hit a heroic 483 in the third innings. I would price the visitors at odds-on.

Ground guide Now we return to the scene of that unforgettable 2023 clash. Basin Reserve, Wellington is a ‘result ground’. The only draw among 11 tests there over the past decade was significantly rain-affected. With the current forecast clear, it is hard to see the match last a full five days, although the draw odds could very well shorten from an opening Betfair quote of 10/1 if high totals are again the order of the day. Among a sample of 42 innings over the past decade, 10 passed 400 including five beyond 500. A total of 450 has been passed twice in the third innings, suggesting this pitch holds up. Last year, however, we saw three totals below 200, so we should wait to see the pitch report before drawing any firm conclusions. Unless it looks particularly green, or more cloud cover is forecast than currently, I expect plenty of runs. Both sides are well-equipped to grow a decent total into a huge one, because they bat so deep. In the first Test, their respective number 10s were the accomplished batsman Brydon Carse and the capable Tim Southee.