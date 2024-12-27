Cricket betting tips: Melbourne Stars v Sydney Thunder Big Bash preview

The likes of Ben Duckett and Glenn Maxwell are in action on Saturday in the Big Bash, when Richard Mann is backing big runs.

Saturday’s Big Bash fixture pits struggling Melbourne Stars against Sydney Thunder in Canberra, with the action getting underway at 8:15am, UK time. The Thunder have only played twice so far this season, but they have won once and look a much-improved outfit from previous years. The Stars have been beaten in each of their first four games. Perhaps that doesn’t tell the whole story, with the Stars putting Perth Scorchers under pressure for a while in the season opener, and more recently posting 194-9 against runaways table-toppers and tournament favourites Sydney Sixers.

Ben Duckett’s arrival has given the top order a much stronger look to it, and he blasted 68 from 29 balls against the Sixers, while Glenn Maxwell is fit again to lead a powerful middle order that also features Marcus Stoinis. The bowling, however, is lacking in penetration, and has only managed 14 wickets across four innings while leaking runs badly throughout. That could spell danger on this ground. The one previous match hosted here this term saw the Thunder successfully chase down 183 against Adelaide Strikers, and this weak Stars bowling attack is fancied to go the distance again. It’s hard to draw any firm conclusions about Thunder's own bowling, but their attack does look better on paper, with experienced heads Daniel Sams and Lockie Ferguson leading the line. That said, there is plenty of pace there and that will suit Stars' in-form opening batsman Duckett who will fancy getting his team off to another flyer on a true surface.

Captained by David Warner this year, the Thunder do appear to have beefed up their batting, particularly the middle order which features a host of powerful hitters such as West Indian Sherfane Rutherford, Sam Billings and Sams who pulled off a remarkable heist with the bat against the Strikers. All the signs are that this game pits two dangerous batting units against each other, and with conditions in Canberra again expected to be very good for batting, I want to be backing runs. CLICK HERE to back both teams to score 180+ runs with Sky Bet Sky Bet currently stand out in terms of markets on this, and I’ll be backing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 180+ RUNS at 9/2, and BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 190+ RUNS at 13/2. CLICK HERE to back both teams to score 190+ runs with Sky Bet Posted at 1350 GMT on 27/12/24