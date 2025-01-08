Cricket betting tips: Melbourne Stars v Sydney Sixers Big Bash preview

Richard Mann has a strong view in the Big Bash on Thursday morning, when Melbourne Stars host Sydney Sixers at the MCG.

Melbourne Stars are finally up and running in the Big Bash following a couple of recent victories, the latest in a dramatic finish against city rivals Melbourne Renegades on Saturday. However, things hot up when they renew hostilities with host table-toppers SYDNEY SIXERS on Thursday, 8:15am, UK time, and in truth, 4/5 about the visitors looks good business. Strong Sixers hard to fault The Sixers have been almost faultiness so far, bar one blip against Hobart Hurricanes, and recent history tells us this team is generally very good at bouncing back from a defeat.

The Sixers have won their last two meetings with the Stars, and four out their last five encounters, with James Vince striking a brilliant hundred when the Sixers chased down a big score against this opposition on Boxing Day. It’s not just Vince who has started the season well, either. Moises Henriques, Josh Philipe and JACK EDWARDS have all looked in excellent touch with the bat, while Ben Dwarshuis and Jackson Bird have been doing plenty of damage with the ball. Sean Abbott is expected to return for this game, too, having previously been with Australia’s Test squad for the now completed series against India. What are the best bets? The visitors once again look to have every base covered, and I make no apologies for sticking with Edwards in the top Sixers batsman market at 14/1. Edwards been either batted number six or number three this season, moved up the order twice following injury to Daniel Hughes and responding with scores of 37 and 28. A big, strong man who hits the ball hard, Edwards is a perfect fit in the powerplay when it is imperative to make a fast start. I’ve said it before, but there is a real look of Shane Watson about his batting.

Given Abbott's impending return, I wonder if that might mean Kurtis Patterson has to make way, leaving the door open for Edwards to slide back up the order to three. That would certainly make double-figure quotes very appealing, but even if staying at six, I'm happy to bet that Edwards will win this market at some stage, one which has been won plenty of times by the middle order already this season. He's worth sticking with. As for the Stars, they will always be dangerous with a batting line-up featuring Ben Duckett, Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell, but they are very reliant on that trio, and not at all consistent. On the other hand, the Sixers are a stronger all-round unit who just know how to get the job done. Posted at 1315 GMT on 08/01/24