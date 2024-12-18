Cricket betting tips: Melbourne Renegades v Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash preview

Richard Mann is chancing his arm at a big price when Melbourne Renegades welcome Hobart Hurricanes in Thursday morning's offering from the Big Bash.

Cricket betting tips: Melbourne Renegades v Hobart Hurricanes 1pt Chris Jordan top Hobart Hurricanes batsman at 25/1 (Sky Bet)

An opening-game loss to Sydney Sixers is nothing to be ashamed of, and Melbourne Renegades should fancy their chances of making amends when hosting Hobart Hurricanes on Thursday, 8.15am UK time. The Renegades have recruited well ahead of this season, and Josh Brown and Tim Seifert looked good against the Sixers. Throw Jake Fraser-McGurk, Laurie Evans and Will Sutherland into the mix, and this is a fearsome batting line-up. England’s latest big star, Jacob Bethell, could debut in this game, and his likely presence in the top four dampens enthusiasm for a bet on Mackenzie Harvey who I’ve always had plenty of time for and who looked a touch too big at 15/2 were he to keep his spot at number four.

Jacob Bethell is a SERIOUS find. pic.twitter.com/Sv5eG30Pi2 — England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) December 16, 2024

If Bethell does indeed play, Harvey seems likely to lose his place, or at least slip down to number six. No bet there, then. Despite boasting a strong batting line-up on paper, the Hurricanes just haven’t delivered for a number of years now, and last season was another disappointing one. The batting, while capable of reaching big highs, turned in several low scores and that saw the likes of Nikhil Chaudhary and CHRIS JORDAN win the top Hurricanes batsman market at big odds. The former is a terrific player to watch, but 11/1 is much shorter than we were seeing about him last year, and I’ll instead chance Jordan to small stakes at 25/1.

Jordan won this market with a blistering 59 not out from only 20 balls against Perth Scorchers last season in a campaign where his overall strike-rate of 164.19 was the best in the Hurricanes ranks. A vastly-experienced campaigner nowadays, Jordan's batting has really improved of late, and there is an argument to say he should bat in the top six for the Hurricanes this term. With the Hurricanes trying to cram so many opening batsmen into that top six, perhaps that won't happen, but the Power Surge gives those lower down the order the chance to catch up, and Jordan is the ideal type given the immense power and ability to clear the ropes he possesses. He could easily win this market at some stage this season. Posted at 1340 GMT on 18/12/24