Cricket betting tips: London Spirit v Oval Invincibles preview and best bets for The Hundred

Batting has proven hard work at Lord’s so far this season, with 131-7 in 99 balls from Birmingham Phoenix the best we’ve seen in four innings so far.

Both seam and spin have been seen to good effect and London Spirit could find things tough when meeting Oval Invincibles on Sunday, 2.30pm, UK time.

Champions last year, the Invincibles have made a strong start to their title defence, while Spirit have only won once from three attempts, losing seven wickets when just only just chasing down 95 against Welsh Fire last time out.

Even with Ollie Pope having returned from international duty, it’s hard to have too much confidence about this home batting line-up.

Liam Dawson has already won the top Spirit batsman market once this season, and gone close on another occasion, so he could be worth a look at big odds, likewise Andre Russell despite the West Indian generally being held back for the latter stages of the innings.