Cricket betting tips: London Spirit v Oval Invincibles preview and best bets for The Hundred

Richard Mann takes a look at the two matches from the Hundred on Sunday, when Andre Russell is one of the headline acts.
No recommended bets
Batting has proven hard work at Lord’s so far this season, with 131-7 in 99 balls from Birmingham Phoenix the best we’ve seen in four innings so far.
Both seam and spin have been seen to good effect and London Spirit could find things tough when meeting Oval Invincibles on Sunday, 2.30pm, UK time.
Champions last year, the Invincibles have made a strong start to their title defence, while Spirit have only won once from three attempts, losing seven wickets when just only just chasing down 95 against Welsh Fire last time out.
Even with Ollie Pope having returned from international duty, it’s hard to have too much confidence about this home batting line-up.
Liam Dawson has already won the top Spirit batsman market once this season, and gone close on another occasion, so he could be worth a look at big odds, likewise Andre Russell despite the West Indian generally being held back for the latter stages of the innings.
The second offering on Sunday comes from Headingley when Northern Superchargers and Manchester Originals clash at 6.00pm, UK time.
Jamie Overton remains on the radar in the top Originals batsman market, but he has gone relatively close on two occasions already this season and the 20/1 available about him earlier in the campaign has long gone.
Leeds has historically been one of the best places to bat in England in white-ball cricket, but the pitches haven’t been quite as good this season, though some poor batting muddies the waters when tying to draw any firm conclusions.
It’s hard to know what to expect, especially given the two sides in question, so I’ll hold fire with any runs bets for now, for all the Superchargers – at full strength now Harry Brook and Ben Stokes have returned – ought to be able to reach 150 if batting first.
Posted at 2025 BST on 03/08/24
