Cricket betting tips: London Spirit v Manchester Originals preview and best bets for The Hundred

There's more action from The Hundred on Friday night, when London Spirit host Manchester Originals – Richard Mann previews the action.
1pt Dan Worrall Match Hero at 18/1 (Unibet)
1pt Fazalhaq Farooqi Match Hero at 18/1 (Unibet)
It’s been tough going for London Spirit and Manchester Originals in The Hundred this season, and both sides will be desperate for a win when they meet at Lord’s on Friday night.
Originals have yet to win a match in this year's edition, while Spirit have only won once, and in truth, both camps have major issues with their batting.
Matt Critchley won Spirit’s top batsman market away at Trent Rockets on Wednesday, following on from Liam Dawson and Andre Russell earlier in the campaign.
With the top order largely struggling, that middle and lower order could be in play again, though Keaton Jennings has impressed since coming into the side to open.
Too many ifs and buts here, then, and I’ll leave that market alone, just as I will the Originals top batsman market after little-known Matthew Hurst has copped the last twice.
Perhaps the most interesting thing to consider about this match is the venue. Lord’s has seen considerable seam and swing movement with the new ball in the evening matches – which of course this game is.
In the season’s opener here, Spirit were reduced to 30-5 batting first, before Birmingham Phoenix similarly struggled, slumping to 20-4. In the second match played at Lord's, Welsh Fire were 51-4 after 46 balls, and then Matt Henry picked up three wickets with the new ball as Sprit found themselves 38-4 from 44 balls in reply.
The seamers have certainly enjoyed bowling on this ground and, as such, I’m inclined to chance a new-ball bowler from either team in the Match Hero market.
We’ll begin with DAN WORRALL, a brilliant exponent of seam and swing who was rested in the week having returned figures of 2-15, 1-16 and 0-7 (from 15 balls) in his last three matches.
Worrall was Spirit’s leading wicket-taker last season and if there is anything in this Lord’s pitch under lights, he’s the man most likely to exploit it.
With 18/1 available (Unibet), I’ll chance my arm to small stakes.
For Originals, the cupboard is pretty bare, with Afghanistan’s FAZALHAQ FAROOQI the obvious choice at 18/1 (Unibet).
The left-arm swing bowler enjoyed a fruitful time of it at the recent T20 World Cup and bowled brilliantly two games ago when finishing with fine figures of 2-14 on a flat pitch at Headingley.
He should be a handful on this surface with the famous Lord's slope to help.
Posted at 1155 BST on 08/08/24
