Cricket betting tips: London Spirit v Manchester Originals preview and best bets for The Hundred

It’s been tough going for London Spirit and Manchester Originals in The Hundred this season, and both sides will be desperate for a win when they meet at Lord’s on Friday night.

Originals have yet to win a match in this year's edition, while Spirit have only won once, and in truth, both camps have major issues with their batting.

Matt Critchley won Spirit’s top batsman market away at Trent Rockets on Wednesday, following on from Liam Dawson and Andre Russell earlier in the campaign.

With the top order largely struggling, that middle and lower order could be in play again, though Keaton Jennings has impressed since coming into the side to open.

Too many ifs and buts here, then, and I’ll leave that market alone, just as I will the Originals top batsman market after little-known Matthew Hurst has copped the last twice.

Perhaps the most interesting thing to consider about this match is the venue. Lord’s has seen considerable seam and swing movement with the new ball in the evening matches – which of course this game is.