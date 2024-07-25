Cricket betting tips: London Spirit v Birmingham Phoenix preview and best bets for The Hundred

London Spirit and Birmingham Phoenix both need to bounce back from heavy opening-match defeats when they meet in The Hundred on Saturday, 6.35pm, UK time.

Both remain capable of better, but the Phoenix have struggled with the bat for a while now and low scores are becoming a worrying trend for a batting line-up that stacks up well on paper but has generally disappointed.

I had hoped for better from Spirit this term, but they were firmly put in their place by Southern Brave earlier in the week, never recovering from losing a spate of early wickets.

One of those wickets to fall was key man MICHAEL PEPPER, but he is given another chance in the top London Spirit batsman market.