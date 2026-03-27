Cricket betting tips: IPL daily preview and best bets from Richard Mann

1pt No fifty to be scored in the first innings in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru/Sunrisers Hyderabad match at 10/3 (Sky Bet)

2pts Under 192.5 first innings runs in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru/Sunrisers Hyderabad match at 17/20 (Betway)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Venue: Bengaluru

Start time: 14:00 (SAT)

TV: Sky Sports Cricket

IPL 2026 starts with a bang on Saturday, as champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru host big-hitting Sunrisers Hyderabad.

As ever, there will be a plethora of star names on show, with the home batting line-up led by Virat Kohli and likely to be supporter by English duo Phil Salt and Jacob Bethell.

Though less consistent last season, Sunrisers boast an equally, if not more dangerous batting line-up. Look out for opening pair Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, while South African powerhouse Heinrich Klaasen is the main man in the middle order.

With all that in mind, the runs lines are expected to be high. Potentially too high.

In the last few years we have seen the monster scores sometimes associated with this ground come later in the campaign, and don't be surprised if the pitch offers something for the seamers on Saturday, especially in the first innings.

IPL 2024 and IPL 2025 both saw that in Bengaluru, with 185 not reached in the first two fixtures of either season here.

The first-innings runs line for Saturday's match is currently 192.5 with bet365 and Betway, and that looks an UNDERS play at this stage.

Additionally, to smaller stakes, lets try NO FIFTY TO BE SCORED IN THE FIRST INNINGS at 10/3.

Posted at 15:30 GMT on 27/03/26

Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders

Venue: Wankhede

Start time: 15:00 (SUN)

TV: Sky Sports Cricket

Mumbai Indians will start this year's IPL as warm favourites in the outright market, though their penchant for starting slowly could make them vulnerable when entertaining big-hitting Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

KKR drafted in Kiwi blasters Finn Allen and Tim Seifert at the latest auction, though their bowling unit has been rocked by injuries in the last week.

Mumbai look very strong. Jasprit Bumrah will always ensure their bowling is at the very least serviceable, and the batting has plenty going for it on paper.

This is another ground that is set up for big scores, with its short dimensions particularly favourable to six-hitting.

But that wasn't the case in the season opener here last season, when KKR were again the visitors and were rolled out for just 116 batting first.

Perhaps that was more down to KKR's own shortcomings in what was an unusually disappointing campaign for them, but the surface did plenty that night.

All things considered, I'm not itching to back big runs on this occasion, which ordinarily would be on my radar here, and a watching brief is advised.

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