Cricket betting tips: India v England third T20I preview and best bets

2pts both teams to score 200+ runs in the match at 13/2 (Sky Bet)

England took a big step forward from their heavy defeat in the opening match of the series, only narrowly going down in Chennai on Saturday.

The series moves to Rajkot on Tuesday, with the action getting under way at 1.30pm, UK time.

Tilak Varma was India’s hero at the weekend, striking an impressive 72 not out from 55 balls, with Jofra Archer coming in for plenty of punishment as he conceded 60 runs from his four overs.

Bright spots for England were Brydon Carse, who followed a handy cameo with the bat with three wickets, and Jamie Smith who struck 22 from just 12 balls on his T20I debut.

With Smith impressing and Jacob Bethell expected to recover from illness soon, Phil Salt really does need a score at the top of the order. Don’t be surprised if Smith gets a go opening the batting before the end of the series.

Runs expected in Rajkot

More pressing is England's batting against spin, but the last T20I played on this ground saw India post 228-5 against Sri Lanka in January, 2023. In the same year, Australia scored 352-7 in a ODI against India. Just a matter of weeks ago, India’s women’s team hit 435-5 against Ireland in a ODI at this venue.