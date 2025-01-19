Cricket betting tips: Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Sixers Big Bash preview and best bets

Richard Mann previews Tuesday morning's Big Bash Qualifier between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers.

Cricket betting tips: Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Sixers 1pt Nikhil Chaudhary top Hobart Hurricanes batsman at 9/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Sydney Sixers are bidding to reach their eighth Big Bash final when facing Hobart Hurricanes in the Qualifier on Tuesday, 8:30am, UK time. The Hurricanes have the benefit of home advantage having topped the table in the regular season, finishing a point ahead of the Sixers. The loser will get a second crack at the making the final in Friday's Challenger. The Hurricanes were comfortable 50-run victors when the two sides met on this ground earlier in the season, the Sixers only managing 111 in reply to 161-6. It gets worse for the Sixers. James Vince is now playing in the ILT20, while they will also be without Steve Smith who scored 173 runs in his two completed Big Bash appearances this season before heading off to Sri Lanka ahead of Australia’s upcoming Test series. Don't discount solid Sixers As such, it’s hardly a surprise to see the Hurricanes chalked up as marginal favourites, though I wouldn’t be taking 5/6 given they were beaten by Melbourne Stars on Sunday and that they come up against the ultimate Big Bash club here.

Time and time again, across a variety of T20 tournaments, we see the value of pedigree in these competitions, and the Sixers’ outstanding record in playoff matches does count for so much. On the other hand, the Hurricanes have yet to win the Big Bash and have lost in two finals, most recently back in 2018. The Sixers generally find a way and if pushed, I’d rather back the visitors at odds-against. I’ve been banging the Jack Edwards drum all year and with Vince and Smith absent, the strapping all-rounder is sure to bat in the top three on Tuesday. As such, 6/1 about him in the top Sixers batsman market has to be seriously considered, given the promise he displayed in a couple of bright knocks earlier in the campaign. He has gone off the boil since, however, so I’ll let him go with my fingers having been burnt on this project more than once this season. What are the best bets? I’d prefer to back NIKHIL CHAUDHARY for top Hurricanes batsman at 9/1. Chaudhary enjoyed a fine breakthrough season last term having been plucked from grade cricket, and he has continued to excel this time around, establishing himself in the Hurricanes top five and scoring 217 runs at an average of 27.12. That does still leave him behind opener Mitchell Owen and Tim David, who will be saved for the slog overs, but Chaudhary is quickly becoming one the Hurricanes’ main men.

Nikhil Chaudhary goes big off Will Sutherland! #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/LOkq5lv4tK — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 14, 2025

His consistency has been quite remarkable, too. In his last seven innings, Chaudhary has registered scores of 20, 42, 22, 29, 36, 39 and 27. If one were to be critical, you would say that Chaudhary needs to turns those starts into something bigger, but it’s clear this rich talent who is so easy on the eye has the game and form to make a big impact on Tuesday. To further beef up the case, Chaudhary top scored for the Hurricanes against the Sixers earlier in the season, and I reckon 9/1 wants to snapping up. CLICK HERE to back Chaudhary with Sky Bet Finally, I want to mention this ground in relation to innings runs. We’ve had five games played here so far this season, with four first-innings scores between 150 and 170, and then one of 186-5. This looks the ideal venue to play those middle bands on first innings runs lines, be it on the exchanges or with an accommodating fixed odds firm. My strategy will likely start with backing 160-170 first innings runs, and then look to get cover on 150-160 and also 170-180 if and when those lines reach a decent price. It’s certainly something to keep an eye on, given what we’ve seen in Hobart so far. Posted at 1550 GMT on 19/01/24