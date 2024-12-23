Cricket betting tips: Big Bash Boxing Day preview and best bets

There are two games from the Big Bash on Boxing Day, and Richard Mann is on hand with his preview and best bets for all the action.

Cricket betting tips: Big Bash Boxing Day 2pts Jack Edwards top Sydney Sixers batsman at 13/2 (General) 1pt Tom Curran top Melbourne Stars batsman at 22/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

There were some crazy prices flying about for JACK EDWARDS in the top Sydney Sixers batsman market before Saturday’s win over Sydney Thunder, and the emerging allrounder looks worth sticking with on Boxing Day. The angle here was that with the injured Daniel Hughes now ruled out for the entire season, Edwards was a front-runner to move up to number three permanently, having stepped in for Hughes at short notice and scored 37 against Melbourne Renegades. Sure enough, Edwards kept the job for the Sydney Derby and would have surely won the market but for being brilliantly run out by David Warner on 28 (18 balls). The market was eventually won with 36 not out. Edwards the best Boxing Day bet That’s not to say this isn’t a good field. James Vince will continue to score runs, so too Sixers skipper Moises Henriques and Jordan Silk. But Edwards is the coming man and 13/2 is still too big.

I’m a big fan of this strapping talent who hits the ball a long way and looks the type of white-ball batsman to do serious damage in the early overs, before taking down the spinners later in the innings. I suspect we’re dealing with a future Australia international here and I don’t think it will be long before others wake up, layers included. Take the 13/2 while it lasts is my advice. CLICK HERE to back Edwards with Sky Bet The Sixers will bid to make it three from three this season when hosting Melbourne Stars at 7:05am, UK time. As is so typical, the Sixers just keep getting the job done, just as they did on the final ball of that Sydney Derby, while the Stars are quite the opposite. Curran can prove star turn Still, there is an abundance of power in this Stars batting line-up, namely Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis, while Tom Curran continues to impress. The Stars have the talent to make a game of this, and perhaps we could finally see a high-scoring Big Bash encounter this season. At the prices, I’m going to chance TOM CURRAN in the top Stars batsman market at 22/1.

