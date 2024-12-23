Cricket betting tips: Big Bash Boxing Day preview and best bets

There are two games from the Big Bash on Boxing Day, and Richard Mann is on hand with his preview and best bets for all the action.
Cricket betting tips: Big Bash Boxing Day
2pts Jack Edwards top Sydney Sixers batsman at 13/2 (General)
1pt Tom Curran top Melbourne Stars batsman at 22/1 (General)
There were some crazy prices flying about for JACK EDWARDS in the top Sydney Sixers batsman market before Saturday’s win over Sydney Thunder, and the emerging allrounder looks worth sticking with on Boxing Day.
The angle here was that with the injured Daniel Hughes now ruled out for the entire season, Edwards was a front-runner to move up to number three permanently, having stepped in for Hughes at short notice and scored 37 against Melbourne Renegades.
Sure enough, Edwards kept the job for the Sydney Derby and would have surely won the market but for being brilliantly run out by David Warner on 28 (18 balls). The market was eventually won with 36 not out.
Edwards the best Boxing Day bet
That’s not to say this isn’t a good field. James Vince will continue to score runs, so too Sixers skipper Moises Henriques and Jordan Silk. But Edwards is the coming man and 13/2 is still too big.
I’m a big fan of this strapping talent who hits the ball a long way and looks the type of white-ball batsman to do serious damage in the early overs, before taking down the spinners later in the innings.
I suspect we’re dealing with a future Australia international here and I don’t think it will be long before others wake up, layers included.
Take the 13/2 while it lasts is my advice.
The Sixers will bid to make it three from three this season when hosting Melbourne Stars at 7:05am, UK time.
As is so typical, the Sixers just keep getting the job done, just as they did on the final ball of that Sydney Derby, while the Stars are quite the opposite.
Curran can prove star turn
Still, there is an abundance of power in this Stars batting line-up, namely Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis, while Tom Curran continues to impress.
The Stars have the talent to make a game of this, and perhaps we could finally see a high-scoring Big Bash encounter this season.
At the prices, I’m going to chance TOM CURRAN in the top Stars batsman market at 22/1.
The Englishman is really batting too low down at number seven, but he blitzed a rapid 37 on his Stars debut against Perth Scorchers, and then made 25 in their latest defeat to Adelaide Strikers.
Up against a fine Sixers attack, perhaps another rescue act from Curran will be required, and I’m loathe to let him go at the prices.
Scorchers welcome defending champions
In the second Big Bash Boxing Day offering, Perth Scorchers will bid to bounce back from two straight defeats when hosting last year’s champions Brisbane Heat.
The action gets underway at 10:15am, UK time and though the Scorchers appear to be struggling, it’s worth remembering they beat the Heat comfortably at this venue last season.
Early wickets and late finishes have been the order of the day in Perth more recently, and again in the season opener against the Stars, so keep a close eye on those batting in the middle order.
Home captain Ashton Turner fits the bill, but he began the season as a 9/1 chance in the top Scorchers batsman market and is now best price 13/2, despite not winning in three matches.
I’ll reluctantly pass him over on this occasion, but don’t be afraid to back late runs if a flurry of early wickets drags that runs line down significantly.
Posted at 2120 GMT on 23/12/24
