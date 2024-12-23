Cricket betting tips: Australia v India, South Africa v Pakistan Boxing Day Test matches preview and best bets

Two big Test matches feature on Boxing Day, and Richard Mann is on hand with a trio of recommended bets to consider.

Cricket betting tips: Boxing Day Tests 2pts Scott Boland top Australia first innings bowler at 10/3 (Bet365) 2pts Temba Bavuma top South Africa first innings batsman at 9/2 (General) 1pt Aamer Jamal top Pakistan first innings batsman at 28/1 (Bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

India escaped from the Gabba with a draw thanks to some horrid weather in Brisbane, and their enthralling Test series with Australia remains all square and beautifully poised with two games now remaining. It’s next stop MCG for the annual Boxing Day showpiece, and another injury to Josh Hazlewood means that SCOTT BOLAND will slot back into the Australia XI on his home ground. Given his strong knowledge of this venue, it is no surprise the Victorian has 10 wickets at an average of 13.80 in two Tests at the MCG, including a five-wicket haul against England in the Ashes. Owing to the strength of Australia’s pace bowling stocks, Boland hasn’t been able to hold down a regular place in the side, but that isn’t really his fault and his career average currently stands at an impressive 20.42. Boland made an excellent return to the team when finishing with figures of 2-54 and 3-51 in the second Test in Adelaide, and was probably a trifle unfortunate to then be omitted for Brisbane.

A relentless line and length bowler who seams the ball both ways, Boland is ideal for these conditions and should continue to expose the technical chinks in this India batting line-up. As ever, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc rate as mighty dangers in top Australia bowler market, but both have got through plenty of work in the series already, and as the biggest price of the trio, Boland gets the nod at 10/3. With both batting line-ups having question marks to answer, there was temptation for a bet in the top batsman markets. Catch red-hot Carey at the MCG Despite dominating the last couple of matches, Australia’s top order still looks fragile and Travis Head apart, there is weakness there. My eye is immediately drawn to Alex Carey who has been in splendid form all summer and made scores of 70 and 20 not out at the Gabba. 9/1 is probably about right for top Australia batsman honours, so I’ll likely back Carey in-running, either to make a fifty or cover his runs line. KL Rahul has been India’s best player on this tour so far and will have his supporters at 11/2, for all opening the batting on these shores against this quality of attack is tough work. The criminally underrated Ravi Jadeja was also considered at 11/1 following his fine return to the fold last week, making a typically dogged 77 in the first innings, and perhaps that pair are the two to concentrate on with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma not entirely convincing.

Ravi Jadeja

All in all, I’m happy to sit this one out, and with Jasprit Bumrah getting two short in the top India bowler market, I’ll stick with Boland to pay for the Boxing Day buffet. Pakistan take on Proteas Over in South Africa, Pakistan continue their tour with the first of two Tests getting underway in Centurion at 8.00am, UK time. The pitch rolled out on this ground last year when India visited was actually a pretty good one in a series which was generally dogged by poor surfaces too heavily weighted in favour of the bowlers. Dean Elgar and KL Rahul both made hundreds in a match South Africa won by an innings, though batting was still hard work against the new ball. Rahul made his century from number six in that match – another doff of the hat to his versatility – and Kohli top scored in India’s second innings from number four. Bavuma backed for top batsman honours In the recent Test series against Sri Lanka, it was telling how well the middle-order faired in the top batsman markets for both teams, with TEMBA BAVUMA winning the market twice in four innings and adding scores of 113 and 78 in the two innings he didn’t win the market.

Temba Bavuma has been in the runs of late

Despite all the doubters, Bavuma continues to consistently deliver the goods and since the beginning of 2023, has averaged 57.00 in eight Tests, with two hundreds and four fifties. With Pakistan boasting a pace attack that should take wickets with the new ball, there is lots to like about Bavuma from number five, and I reckon quotes of 9/2 don't do his chances justice. The in-form Kyle Verreynne might prove his biggest threat. Having bowled really well without a great deal of luck in that Sri Lanka series, don't be surprised if Kagiso Rabada turns in a Man of the Match performance at a venue where he has enjoyed plenty of success. He hasn't been missed, however, priced up as favourite, so I'm happy to let him go, while he's also short enough in the top South Africa bowler market. He'll certainly be a handful, though, and that Pakistan top order could be in for a tough time, particularly if batting on day one. I'm going to chance AAMER JAMAL who can really bat and made a brilliant 82 against Australia at the SCG at the beginning of the year. He also registered an unbeaten half-century against England more recently. Salman Alga was also considered for top Pakistan batsman honours following a fruitful ODI series with bat and ball, but mostly single-figure quotes are hard to stomach and I'm happier taking 28/1 to small stakes about the pugnacious Jamal. 20/1 is also fine. Posted at 1525 GMT on 23/12/24