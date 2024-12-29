Cricket betting tips: Adelaide Strikers v Perth Scorchers Big Bash preview

Fireworks can be expected in Adelaide on New Year's Eve, when bat is fancied to dominate ball in the Big Bash.

Cricket betting tips: Adelaide Strikers v Perth Scorchers 2pts D'Arcy Short to make a fifty in the match at 19/5 (Betway) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

It’s back to Adelaide for the annual New Year’s Eve (Tuesday, for those of us who have lost track) offering from the Big Bash, the Strikers hosting Perth Scorchers in a fixture that takes on great significance even at this early stage of the season. The Scorchers aren’t used to losing matches in this competition, but they have suffered two defeats in four games so far and rivals Sydney Sixers are already pulling clear at the top of the table. As for the Strikers, they have only won once from four attempts and are already in danger of letting their season slip away. It’s 8:15am, UK time when the action gets underway and if it’s anything like New Year’s Eve last year, fans will be in for a treat.

As is typical of this ground and its excellent batting pitch, Melbourne Stars were able to chase down 206 against the Strikers with relative ease 12 months ago, and don’t be surprised if we see something similar again. For all their failings, the Strikers boast a dangerous batting line-up which is led by Matt Short, the leading runscorer in this tournament last term. He’s ably supported by Big Bash legend Chris Lynn and the clean-striking Jamie Overton. I’m not too fussed about the Scorchers top order, but Ashton Turner is a brilliant middle-order operator, while Nick Hobson’s blistering 47 not out from only 16 balls last time showcased his talents perfectly. Don’t forget the fit-again Aaron Hardie, too. You can’t overstate just what a good ground for batting Adelaide is in white-ball cricket, and the both teams to score markets have to be considered. I certainly wouldn’t want to be laying both teams to score 180+ runs, though I can pass at 11/10 (Sky Bet), similarly with 11/4 for both teams to score 200+ runs. A misfiring Scorchers top order, and Ollie Pope chewing up balls in the middle order for the Strikers, makes passing up a bet there that little bit more palatable. Nevertheless, this should be a fixture in which bat dominates, and D’ARCY SHORT looks worth a bet to MAKE A FIFTY IN THE MATCH at 19/5 (Betway). The ultra-aggressive opener has started the season well, smoking 60 (42 balls) against the Stars and 41 against former club Hobart Hurricanes – both at home in Adelaide. His one failure came on his travels to Brisbane.

How good is D'Arcy Short!



9 Boundaries in 33 balls takes him to a 23rd Big Bash half-century! 🙌#BBL14 pic.twitter.com/G7YRSaFDd3 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 20, 2024

And that shouldn’t surprise anyone. Short is exceptionally strong square of the wicket, meaning Adelaide’s short square boundaries are perfect for his scything cut shot and strong hook. A Western Australia player in domestic cricket, Short knows Tuesday’s opponents like the back of his hand and his game is perfect for the battery of pace bowlers the Scorchers will bring to Adelaide. Short made a brilliant hundred against the Scorchers in Perth in 2020 when sporting Hurricanes colours, and I’m hoping he can make good use of the powerplay again and pepper those boundaries square of the wicket. I’ve noted in previous columns that Ashton Turner is now too short at 6/1 in the top Scorchers batsman market, but those above him aren’t any great shakes and I suspect he will be winning before long. Perhaps Turner will become a play in-running at a venue where one can certainly make up ground, especially in the Power Surge. For now, I’ll stick with Short to inflict more damage on a bowling attack he knows better than most. Posted at 2100 GMT on 29/12/24