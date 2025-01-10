Cricket betting tips: Adelaide Strikers v Brisbane Heat Big Bash preview and best bets

Two more matches feature in the Big Bash on Saturday morning, and Richard Mann has a couple of wagers to consider.

Two games from the Big Bash on Saturday, starting with the big clash between Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers at 5:45am, UK time. Somewhat surprisingly, both teams come into this on the back of two losses, though the Sixers are still well placed for a top-two finish and now welcome back Steve Smith from international duty. Smith will beef up a Sixers top six that is much stronger than we saw when they collapsed against Melbourne Stars on Thursday, and he's 10/3 to top score for the hosts. Smith won’t be the only batsman relishing getting to work on wicket that has produced plenty of runs this season, but Sydney has been hit hard by bad weather for a week or so now, and Saturday’s forecast isn’t any better.

A rain-shortened game, or no play at all, isn’t out of the question, and all things considered, it’s hard to strike a bet with confidence at this stage. Favourable batting conditions await in Adelaide Over at Adelaide, where Adelaide Strikers host champions Brisbane Heat at 9:00am, UK time, there are no such weather worries. Adelaide is a beautiful place to bat in white-ball cricket, and the hosts boast a line-up featuring Matt Short, D’Arcy Short, Chris Lynn and Jake Weatherald. Lynn has blasted 88 and 49 in his last two innings and will be a popular choice in the top Strikers batsman market, though I wouldn’t rule out the dangerous Weatherald who still looks to be playing well and could be the value at 6/1. I say that because he is likely to bat at number four, shielded from the new ball and the Heat’s potent pace attack which is led by Michael Neser and Xavier Bartlett. The Heat haven't been as consistent with the bat this season as last, but they chased down 174 against Sydney Thunder most recently, thanks to another brilliant hand from Max Bryant who is loving life in the middle order.

If and when their talented top order clicks, the Heat really should be in business, and this has all the makings of a cracking contest. We’ve had a couple of scores of 200+ on this ground already this term, when the Strikers just lost to Hobart Hurricanes, and another high-scoring game would not surprise. Both teams to score 180+ runs is standout 5/2 with Sky Bet. What are the best bets? However, I’ll be backing two batsmen in the milestones markets, both for the visitors. First up is MATT RENSHAW, a former Striker himself who has been in fine form this season, making a rapid 54 against this opposition in the reverse fixture at the Gabba, and backing up with a silky, unbeaten 48 in the recent win over the Thunder. Renshaw just looks in a really good place right now, batting at a lovely tempo, and this left-hander has the tools to combat the two leg-spinners in the Strikers bowling attack. He looks worth a bet to make a fifty at 4/1. As for NATHAN MCSWEENEY, his more recent form is less encouraging, though it was against the Strikers in that reverse fixture that he compiled a high-class, match-winning 78* in late December.

Can Nathan McSweeney shine again?

That was his first game back in the Big Bash having lost his place in the Australia Test team, and he handled this attack expertly. We shouldn’t be surprised, as McSweeney plays his First Class cricket for South Australia, with his home fixtures played on this very ground. He’ll know conditions and the opposition bowlers like the back of his hand, and I’ll be disappointed if he isn’t able to make a telling contribution. Back McSweeney to make a fifty. Posted at 1330 GMT on 10/01/24