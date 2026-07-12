Brendon McCullum sacked as England Test coach by the ECB

Brendon McCullum has been sacked as England Test coach by the ECB, but will remain in charge of the white-ball teams.

McCullum took charge in early 2022 and immediately transformed the fortunes of the Test side, his attacking Bazball philosophy announcing itself to the world with a thrilling 3-0 thumping of New Zealand which was followed by a notable away series win in Pakistan that winter. However, progress soon stalled, initially in the home Ashes series of 2023 when England only secured a 2-2 draw by winning the final Test at the Oval in dramatic fashion, before they were hammered 4-0 Down Under last winter. A recent series defeat at the hands of New Zealand failed to convince his bosses at the ECB that McCullum was the man to deliver the promised re-set, that after a number of off-field incidents and rumours of a drinking culture within the camp. Following Ben Stokes' shock retirement only a matter of weeks ago, England now find themselves currently without a captain or head coach ahead of the upcoming series with Pakistan.

Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum

ECB Chief Executive Officer Richard Gould said: “Brendon breathed new life into England Men’s Test team during an exciting period which saw some amazing victories, and we’re grateful for all he has given to the role. "We now believe that the time is right to make a change for the Test team as we target victory in The Ashes next summer.” England Men’s Managing Director Rob Key said: “Some of England's most memorable moments in recent history have occurred under Brendon’s leadership of the Test team. “It’s been an absolute privilege to watch him shape the mentality of the team, to one the players have loved, and see him develop a new generation of talent who will be at the heart of England Men’s teams for years to come. "He leaves the Test team well-set and poised to achieve great things.”

Rob Key has paid tribute to Brendon McCullum