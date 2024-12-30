Australia seal dramatic win over over India in fourth Test at the MCG

The tourists, set 340 to win, looked on course to secure the draw when they reached tea with only three wickets down.

But Rashibh Pant holed out to Mitchell Marsh on the boundary off Travis Head, the first of seven wickets to fall for 34 runs as they collapsed to 155 all out.

Pant (30) and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was clearly unhappy when the third umpire adjudged he had gloved Pat Cummins to wicketkeeper Alex Carey for 84, provided the main resistance.

But no other Indian batsman reached double figures as they subsided to a 184-run defeat.