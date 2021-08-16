New Zealand v Pakistan scorecard

New Zealand 134/8 (Mitchell 27, Conway; Rauf 4/22)

Pakistan 135/5 (Rizwan 33, Ali 27*; Sodhi 2/28)

Pakistan win by five wickets

Report

New Zealand looked in a strong position after setting Pakistan a target of 135 and restricting their scoring for much of the reply, but Asif changed the dynamics with three big sixes as Pakistan secured their second straight win with eight balls remaining.

His heroics were needed as, though Mohammad Rizwan made 33, the rest of Pakistan’s batters had struggled to find a rhythm as Babar Azam went for nine and Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez and Imad Wasim made 11 each.

They were on 87 for five with a little over five overs remaining when Asif joined Shoaib Malik in the middle, but the momentum quickly shifted and after Asif hit back-to-back sixes in the 16th over there only looked like being one winner.

Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway made 27 each and Kane Williamson added 25 as New Zealand made 134 for eight in their 20 overs.

They were aggressive in the early overs but after Conway went at the start of the 17th over to leave them on 116 for five, the loss of late wickets stopped them setting a more imposing target.

Though Asif took the headlines, paceman Haris Rauf took player of the match honours after claiming four for 22 to disrupt New Zealand.