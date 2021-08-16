Yordenis Ugas beats Manny Pacquiao by unanimous decision to keep WBA title

Ugas only had 11 days’ notice to prepare to fight the Philippines great, whose scheduled contest with Errol Spence Jr had to be called off when Spence suffered a torn retina.

Despite the short preparation, Ugas did not miss a beat, with two judges scoring the fight his way 116-112 and the third 115-113.

While many observers believe this might have been the last fight of Pacquiao’s decorated career, the Philippines senator said afterwards he had not yet decided whether or not to retire. Many expect Pacquiao to now enter the race to become the Philippines’ next president.

The 35-year-old Ugas threw only half as many punches as his 42-year-old opponent, but his blows were more effective and precise.

Ugas tormented Pacquiao with his jab through the early rounds, before landing right punches to greater effect as the fight wore on.