Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
boxing icon
Sports Home
Golf
Tennis
Snooker
Darts
NFL
Cricket
Boxing & MMA
Other Sports
Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith square up on Saturday night
The rematch will happen later than planned

Liam Smith v Chris Eubank Jr: Rematch postponed for two weeks due to Smith's injury

By Sporting Life
15:57 · TUE May 09, 2023

Liam Smith’s rematch with Chris Eubank Jr has been postponed for two weeks after the Liverpool fighter suffered what has been described as a “minor injury”.

The pair were due to meet at the Manchester Arena on June 17, but the fight will now take place on July 1.

A statement from promoters Boxxer read: “Event date changes to Saturday, July 1 as Smith follows medical advice to adjust training camp to address minor injury.”

Smith won a controversial first meeting in January, stopping Eubank Jr in the fourth round, after the build-up to the middleweight contest had been marred by an ugly exchange of words.

Both men were later fined unspecified amounts after being found guilty of misconduct by the British Boxing Board of Control.

The undisputed world super-middleweight championship contest between Franchon Crews-Dezurn and Savannah Marshall remains in the co-headline slot in Manchester.

Olympic silver medallist Ben Whittaker has been added to the card after stopping Jordan Grant inside three rounds on Saturday, while Natasha Jonas defends her WBC, IBF and WBO light-middleweight titles.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....