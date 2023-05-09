The pair were due to meet at the Manchester Arena on June 17, but the fight will now take place on July 1.

A statement from promoters Boxxer read: “Event date changes to Saturday, July 1 as Smith follows medical advice to adjust training camp to address minor injury.”

Smith won a controversial first meeting in January, stopping Eubank Jr in the fourth round, after the build-up to the middleweight contest had been marred by an ugly exchange of words.

Both men were later fined unspecified amounts after being found guilty of misconduct by the British Boxing Board of Control.

The undisputed world super-middleweight championship contest between Franchon Crews-Dezurn and Savannah Marshall remains in the co-headline slot in Manchester.

Olympic silver medallist Ben Whittaker has been added to the card after stopping Jordan Grant inside three rounds on Saturday, while Natasha Jonas defends her WBC, IBF and WBO light-middleweight titles.