Reigning P4P king Alvarez (56-1-2) will bid to unify the super-middleweight division by taking the IBF strap currently owned by Plant (21-0).

But despite a build-up punctuated by trash talk and that press conference brawl last month, Canelo’s trainer Reynoso says his man will not lose his cool on the big night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena (live on BT Sport Box Office in the UK).

“We’ve been training for four months and preparation has been great. Anticipation is sky-high and we can’t wait for November 6 to get here,” said Reynoso.

Canelo must be patient

“Caleb is a skilled fighter who knows how to use his legs. If we come out too aggressive in the first few rounds, we’ll give the fight away. We need to be patient and get to the middle rounds so we can do what we want to do.”

That of course would be a similar strategy to the one employed by Alvarez before he stopped Billy Joe Saunders in their huge showdown in Texas in May. The Brit boxed smartly in the early stages before Canelo forced him into retirement as the fight approached the championship rounds.

Eddy Reynoso on Plant

Reynoso outlined the challenge Plant will present, and also compared him to previous Alvarez opponents.

“Plant has three main attributes: power in his left hand, his movement and his defense. We’re going to come in and fight our own style. We have to use the style we know how to win with.

“Erislandy Lara is probably the closest comparison to Plant amongst Canelo’s past opponents, or even Shane Mosley earlier in Canelo’s career. In the end, no matter what challenge he presents, we’re not worried about our ability to come out victorious.

“This is going to be a tough fight on November 6. It’s going to be a challenge. But in the end, experience will prevail, and we will become undisputed like we set out to do all those years ago.”