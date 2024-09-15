Boxing results: Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez remains WBA, WBC and WBO super-middleweight world champion after overcoming Edgar Berlanga

Fighting in front of more than 20,000 fans at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the four-weight world champion knocked down Berlanga in the third round and was later awarded the victory by scores of 118-109, 118-109 and 117-110.

The 34-year-old improved his record to 62-2-2 with his triumph over the previously unbeaten Berlanga (22-1) and marked Mexican Independence Day celebrations with his fifth straight victory.

Alvarez said: "I did good. Before they say I fought older fighters. Now what are they going to say? I fight younger fighters? They always talk.

"I'm the best fighter in the world. It means a lot. It's an honour for me to represent my country on this day. I feel proud about it."

Alvarez was stripped of his IBF belt in July after opting to take on Berlanga rather than the IBF's mandatory challenger William Scull.