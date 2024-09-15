Sporting Life
Canelo

Boxing results: Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez remains WBA, WBC and WBO super-middleweight world champion after overcoming Edgar Berlanga

By Sporting Life
18:48 · SUN September 15, 2024

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez claimed a unanimous decision over Edgar Berlanga to retain his status as WBA, WBC and WBO super-middleweight world champion.

Fighting in front of more than 20,000 fans at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the four-weight world champion knocked down Berlanga in the third round and was later awarded the victory by scores of 118-109, 118-109 and 117-110.

The 34-year-old improved his record to 62-2-2 with his triumph over the previously unbeaten Berlanga (22-1) and marked Mexican Independence Day celebrations with his fifth straight victory.

Alvarez said: "I did good. Before they say I fought older fighters. Now what are they going to say? I fight younger fighters? They always talk.

"I'm the best fighter in the world. It means a lot. It's an honour for me to represent my country on this day. I feel proud about it."

Alvarez was stripped of his IBF belt in July after opting to take on Berlanga rather than the IBF's mandatory challenger William Scull.

Canelo vs Berlanga FIGHT HIGHLIGHTS: September 14, 2024 | PBC PPV on Prime Video

