2020 Six Nations: More pain for Scotland predicts Scott Hastings

As one of just two nations to still have the same head coach at the helm, Scotland should be in a positive frame of mind entering the 2020 Six Nations, however an air of uncertainty remains over the Dark Blues.

2019 was supposed to be the year Scotland came of age - but instead Gregor Townsend's team of bright young things found themselves being outshone on the world's biggest stage. Now former Scotland favourite Scott Hastings fears there could be another bout of growing pains in the months to come, believing 'a tough season' is ahead for Townsend and his men. Townsend's swashbuckling side are still trying to get their heads around how a season that promised so much turned out to be such a disaster. A horrendous list of injuries was blamed for a 2019 Guinness Six Nations campaign that fell flat from the first whistle. Victory over perennial whipping boys Italy and a remarkable second-half fightback against England after being 24 points down at the interval to claim a stunning Twickenham draw barely masked what had been a deeply disappointing championship. However, the emergence of talented youngsters like Darcy Graham, Jamie Ritchie and Magnus Bradbury in the place of Townsend's casualties did raise hopes that Scotland might make it big in Japan at the World Cup. But few returned from the Far East able to say they performed at their best and it turned out to be a sad farewell for former mainstays of the team, Greig Laidlaw, John Barclay and Tommy Seymour, as they each announced their retirements from international action following Scotland's pool-stage exit.

Japan celebrate their World Cup victory over Scotland

And without those wise old heads, Hastings is concerned the daring instincts of mavericks like Racing 92 playmaker Finn Russell and Glasgow's prolific try-scoring scrum-half George Horne will be harder to rein in. The 65-time capped Scotland centre said: "I think Scotland are in for a tough season. There is a new era ahead. The team needs to try to put the World Cup to bed but they have lost three experienced heads in Laidlaw, Barclay and Seymour. "There needs to be a new energy coming into the team and you can see Gregor is trying to do that with the six uncapped players he has included in his Six Nations squad. "But has Gregor learned from the failure of last year? There was a lot of expectancy on the team but they imploded on numerous occasions. "While there is that attacking vibe within the team there has to be a realist approach to the games to ensure there is a winning strategy. Yes Gregor likes to play with an all-out attacking style but he needs to strike a balance. "The things we need to see is how does George Horne become that experienced player, how does Finn Russell strike that balance between exuberance, mercurial brilliance with also the need to be pinpoint accurate so he can deliver a winning performance for Scotland. "In the forwards, how does Zander Fagerson turn himself into the number one tighthead in the Six Nations, how does Jonny Gray become the Alun Wyn Jones of Scottish rugby?