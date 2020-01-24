Six Nations 2002: Five to watch - The stars set to shine

We take a look at five players that could ignite the 2020 Six Nations, with two uncapped players set to make a big impact.
Virimi Vakatawa, France
Club: Racing 92
Position: Centre/wing
Caps: 21
As Saracens discovered when playing Racing 92 recentl, New Zealand-born Vakatawa is a devastating runner in the outside channels with the power to compliment his slick footwork.
Nick Tompkins, Wales
Club: Saracens
Position: Centre
Uncapped
Opportunities with England have been limited for Tomkins so the dynamic Saracens centre, who can play at 12 and 13, has pledged allegiance to Wales. The 24-year-old takes superb lines and has the athleticism to finish chances.
Rory Hutchinson, Scotland
Club: Northampton
Position: Centre
Caps: 3
First capped in the build-up to last autumn's World Cup, Hutchinson has started the 2019-20 Premiership season with a string of eye-catching performances for Northampton and has been influential in their resurgence this season.
Jordan Larmour, Ireland
Club: Leinster
Position: Full-back, wing
Caps: 21
A devastating threat from deep where his athleticism and vision can unlock even the meanest defences. The 22-year-old can play on the wing but it is at full-back where he is capable of doing the most damage.
Ben Earl, England
Club: Saracens
Position: Flanker
Uncapped
Injury to Saracens team-mate Billy Vunipola could offer Earl the chance to make his Test debut against France on February 2. Although a flanker, he has the power in defence and attack to make an impact at number eight. A superb prospect.