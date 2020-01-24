Six Nations 2002: Five to watch - The stars set to shine

We take a look at five players that could ignite the 2020 Six Nations, with two uncapped players set to make a big impact.

Virimi Vakatawa, France

Virimi Vakatawa in action for club side Racing 92

Club: Racing 92 Position: Centre/wing Caps: 21 As Saracens discovered when playing Racing 92 recentl, New Zealand-born Vakatawa is a devastating runner in the outside channels with the power to compliment his slick footwork. Nick Tompkins, Wales

Nick Tompkins plays in the Premiership for Saracens

Club: Saracens Position: Centre Uncapped Opportunities with England have been limited for Tomkins so the dynamic Saracens centre, who can play at 12 and 13, has pledged allegiance to Wales. The 24-year-old takes superb lines and has the athleticism to finish chances. Rory Hutchinson, Scotland

Rory Hutchinson has three Scotland caps heading into the 2020 Six Nations

Club: Northampton Position: Centre Caps: 3 First capped in the build-up to last autumn's World Cup, Hutchinson has started the 2019-20 Premiership season with a string of eye-catching performances for Northampton and has been influential in their resurgence this season. Jordan Larmour, Ireland

Jordan Larmour was part of Ireland's 2019 World Cup squad

Club: Leinster Position: Full-back, wing Caps: 21 A devastating threat from deep where his athleticism and vision can unlock even the meanest defences. The 22-year-old can play on the wing but it is at full-back where he is capable of doing the most damage. Ben Earl, England