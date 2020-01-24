Six Nations 2002: Five to watch - The stars set to shine

Rugby Union
Virimi Vakatawa showed his power and skill during the 2019 World Cup
Virimi Vakatawa showed his power and skill during the 2019 World Cup
Last Updated
January 24, 2020

We take a look at five players that could ignite the 2020 Six Nations, with two uncapped players set to make a big impact.

Virimi Vakatawa, France

Virimi Vakatawa in action for club side Racing 92
Virimi Vakatawa in action for club side Racing 92

Club: Racing 92

Position: Centre/wing

Caps: 21

As Saracens discovered when playing Racing 92 recentl, New Zealand-born Vakatawa is a devastating runner in the outside channels with the power to compliment his slick footwork.

Nick Tompkins, Wales

Nick Tompkins plays in the Premiership for Saracens
Nick Tompkins plays in the Premiership for Saracens

Club: Saracens

Position: Centre

Uncapped

Opportunities with England have been limited for Tomkins so the dynamic Saracens centre, who can play at 12 and 13, has pledged allegiance to Wales. The 24-year-old takes superb lines and has the athleticism to finish chances.

Rory Hutchinson, Scotland

Rory Hutchinson has three Scotland caps heading into the 2020 Six Nations
Rory Hutchinson has three Scotland caps heading into the 2020 Six Nations

Club: Northampton

Position: Centre

Caps: 3

First capped in the build-up to last autumn's World Cup, Hutchinson has started the 2019-20 Premiership season with a string of eye-catching performances for Northampton and has been influential in their resurgence this season.

Jordan Larmour, Ireland

Jordan Larmour was part of Ireland's 2019 World Cup squad
Jordan Larmour was part of Ireland's 2019 World Cup squad

Club: Leinster

Position: Full-back, wing

Caps: 21

A devastating threat from deep where his athleticism and vision can unlock even the meanest defences. The 22-year-old can play on the wing but it is at full-back where he is capable of doing the most damage.

Ben Earl, England

Ben Earl could make his England debut during the 2020 Six Nations
Ben Earl could make his England debut during the 2020 Six Nations

Club: Saracens

Position: Flanker

Uncapped

Injury to Saracens team-mate Billy Vunipola could offer Earl the chance to make his Test debut against France on February 2. Although a flanker, he has the power in defence and attack to make an impact at number eight. A superb prospect.

