Rugby union news: England announce Six Nations squad as Billy Vunipola suffers broken arm

The Saracens number eight suffered the injury against Racing 92 on Sunday and although no time frame has been given for his return, Vunipola is unlikely to play any part in the forthcoming Six Nations.

"Billy will see a consultant over the coming days to determine the full extent of the injury before undergoing rehabilitation," Saracens said.

Nowell, the Lions wing who is highly rated by Eddie Jones, played for Exeter in Saturday's Champions Cup victory over La Rochelle but is excluded from the 34 names picked for the 2020 Championship.

Also missing from the 32 players who helped England reach the World Cup final are Jack Singleton, Mark Wilson, Dan Cole, Henry Slade, Piers Francis, Joe Cokanasiga, Ben Spencer and Ruaridh McConnochie.

Many of the Japan 2019 casualties are injured.

However, Jones has opted against calling up specialist number eight cover for Vunipola.

Competing to deputise for Vunipola in the back row are Tom Curry, Lewis Ludlam and Ben Earl.

Earl is among eight uncapped players who travel to Portugal on Thursday for a pre-Six Nations training camp with the exciting Saracens prop joined by hooker Tom Dunn, wing Ollie Thorley, centre Fraser Dingwall, full-back George Furbank, lock Alex Moon, prop Will Stuart and fly-half Jacob Umaga.

Umaga, nephew of former New Zealand captain Tana, is included ahead of Marcus Smith who trained with England in the build-up to the World Cup.