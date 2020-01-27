Six Nations 2020: Fixture schedule, results, table, squads, referees, betting odds & live TV coverage details

Sporting Life presents a full guide, fixture list, squad lists, referee details, TV schedule and history for the 2020 Six Nations Championship, which takes place between February 1 and March 14.

Summary Wales are the defending Six Nations champions, having won the Grand Slam in 2019. However they begin a new era in 2020, with Wayne Pivac taking over as head coach from the long standing Warren Gatland. Ireland, France and Italy are also under new management, with England (Eddie Jones) and Scotland (Gregor Townsend) the only nations to still have the same head coach that took them into the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Six Nations Championship 2020: Fixtures, TV Schedule & results

Six Nations coaches: L-R - Fabien Galthie of France, Franco Smith of Italy, Eddie Jones of England, Wayne Pivac of Wales, Gregor Townsend of Scotland and Andy Farrell of lreland

Round One (February 1-2) Wales v Italy, Saturday Feb 1, 2.15pm, Principality Stadium, Cardiff; BBC and S4C; Ref - Luke Pearce (England)

Ireland v Scotland, Saturday Feb 1, 4.45pm, Aviva Stadium, Dublin; ITV; Ref - Mathieu Raynal (France)

France v England, Sunday Feb 2, 3pm, Stade de France, Paris; BBC; Ref - Nigel Owens (Wales) Round Two (February 8-9) Ireland v Wales, Saturday Feb 8, 2.15pm, Aviva Stadium, Dublin; ITV and S4C; Ref - Romain Poite (France)

Scotland v England, Saturday Feb 8, 4.45pm, BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh; BBC; Ref - Pascal Gauzere (France)

France v Italy, Sunday Feb 9, 3.00pm, Stade de France, Paris; BBC; Ref - Andrew Brace (Ireland) Round Three (February 22-23) Italy v Scotland, Saturday Feb 22, 2.15pm, Stadio Olimpico, Rome; ITV: Ref - Ben O'Keeffe (New Zealand)

Wales v France, Saturday Feb 22, 4.45pm, Principality Stadium, Cardiff; BBC and S4C; Ref - Matt Carley (England)

England v Ireland, Sunday Feb 23, 3.00pm, Twickenham, London; ITV; Ref - Jaco Peyper (South Africa) Round Four (March 7-8) Ireland v Italy, Saturday Mar 7, 2.15pm, Aviva Stadium, Dublin; BBC and S4C; Ref - Nic Berry (South Africa)

England v Wales, Saturday Mar 7, 4.45pm, Twickenham, London; ITV; Ref - Ben O'Keeffe (New Zealand)

Scotland v France, Sunday Mar 8, 3.00pm, BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh; BBC; Ref - Paul Williams (New Zealand) Round Five (March 14) Wales v Scotland, Saturday Mar 14, 2.15pm, Principality Stadium, Cardiff; BBC and S4C; Ref - Angus Gardner (Australia)

Italy v England, Saturday Mar 14, 4.45pm, Stadio Olimpico, Rome; ITV; Ref - Pascal Gauzere (France)

France v Ireland, Saturday Mar 14, 8.00pm, Stade de France, Paris; BBC; Ref - Wayne Barnes (England)

Six Nations Squads England

Head coach Eddie Jones, left, with England skipper Owen Farrell

Head coach: Eddie Jones Squad: Forwards: L Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), T Curry (Sale Sharks), T Dunn (Bath Rugby), B Earl (Saracens), C Ewels (Bath Rugby), E Genge (Leicester Tigers), J George (Saracens), T Hill (Worcester Warriors), M Itoje (Saracens), G Kruis (Saracens), J Launchbury (Wasps), C Lawes (Northampton Saints), L Ludlam (Northampton Saints), J Marler (Harlequins), A Moon (Northampton Saints), K Sinckler (Harlequins), W Stuart (Bath Rugby), S Underhill (Bath Rugby), M Vunipola (Saracens), H Williams (Exeter Chiefs). Backs: E Daly (Saracens), O Devoto (Exeter Chiefs), F Dingwall (Northampton Saints), O Farrell (Saracens), G Ford (Leicester Tigers), G Furbank (Northampton Saints), W Heinz (Gloucester Rugby), J Joseph (Bath Rugby), J May (Leicester Tigers), O Thorley (Gloucester Rugby), M Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers), J Umaga (Wasps), A Watson (Bath Rugby), B Youngs (Leicester Tigers). Wales

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones, left, and new head coach Wayne Pivac

Head coach: Wayne Pivac Squad: Forwards: Rhys Carre (Saracens), Rob Evans (Scarlets), Wyn Jones (Scarlets), Elliot Dee (Dragons), Ryan Elias (Scarlets), Ken Owens (Scarlets), Leon Brown (Dragons), WillGriff John (Sale), Dillon Lewis (Blues), Jake Ball (Scarlets), Adam Beard (Ospreys), Seb Davies (Blues), Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys), Will Rowlands (Wasps), Cory Hill (Dragons), Aaron Shingler (Scarlets), Aaron Wainwright (Dragons), Taulupe Faletau (Bath), Ross Moriarty (Dragons), Josh Navidi (Blues), Justin Tipuric (Osprey) Backs: Gareth Davies (Scarlets), Rhys Webb (Toulon), Tomos Williams (Blues), Dan Biggar (Northampton), Owen Williams (Gloucester), Jarrod Evans (Blues), Hadleigh Parkes (Scarlets), Nick Tompkins (Saracens), Owen Watkin (Ospreys), George North (Ospreys), Josh Adams (Blues), Owen Lane (Blues), Johnny McNicholl (Scarlets), Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester), Jonah Holmes (Leicester), Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets), Liam Williams (Saracens) Ireland

New Ireland head coach Andy Farrell and captain Jonathan Sexton

Head coach: Andy Farrell Squad: Forwards: Rory Best (Ulster, capt), Sean Cronin (Leinster), Niall Scannell (Munster). Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Cian Healy (Leinster), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster), Jack McGrath (Leinster), Andrew Porter (Leinster), John Ryan (Munster). Tadgh Beirne (Munster), Ultan Dillane (Connacht), Iain Henderson (Ulster), James Ryan (Leinster), Devin Toner (Leinster). Jack Conan (Leinster), Jordi Murphy (Ulster), Sean O'Brien (Leinster), Peter O'Mahony (Munster), Rhys Ruddock (Leinster), CJ Stander (Munster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster). Backs: Will Addison (Ulster), Andrew Conway (Munster), Keith Earls (Munster), Rob Kearney (Leinster), Jordan Larmour (Leinster), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster). Bundee Aki (Connacht), Chris Farrell (Munster), Tom Farrell (Connacht), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster). Joey Carbery (Munster), Jack Carty (Connacht), Johnny Sexton (Leinster). Caolin Blade (Connacht), John Cooney (Ulster), Conor Murray (Munster). Scotland

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend and new captain Stuart Hogg

Head coach: Gregor Townsend Squad: Fowards: Simon Berghan (Edinburgh), Jamie Bhatti (Edinburgh), Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh), Fraser Brown (Glasgow), Alex Craig (Gloucester), Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh), Scott Cummings (Glasgow), Allan Dell (London Irish), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Jonny Gray (Glasgow), Tom Gordon (Glasgow), Nick Haining (Edinburgh), Stuart McInally (Edinburgh), Willem Nel (Edinburgh), Cornell du Preez (Worcester), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh), Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh), Ben Toolis (Edinburgh), George Turner (Glasgow), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh). Backs: Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), Chris Harris (Gloucester), Adam Hastings (Glasgow), Stuart Hogg (Exeter, captain), George Horne (Glasgow), Rory Hutchinson (Northampton), Sam Johnson (Glasgow), Huw Jones (Glasgow), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), Sean Maitland (Saracens), Matt Scott (Edinburgh), Byron McGuigan (Sale), Ali Price (Glasgow), Henry Pyrgos (Edinburgh), Finn Russell (Racing 92), Kyle Steyn (Glasgow), Ratu Tagive (Glasgow). France

New France head coach Fabien Galthie, left, with captain Charles Ollivon

Head coach: Fabien Galthié Squad: Forwards: Cyril Baille, Demba Bamba, Camille Chat, Mohamed Haouas, Julien Marchand, Jefferson Poirot,

Cyril Cazeaux, Killian Geracil, Bernard Le Roux, Boris Palu, Romain Taofifenua, Paul Willemse, Gregory Alldritt, Dylan Cretin, Francois Cros, Alexandre Fischer, Sekou Macalou, Charles Ollivon Backs: Antoine Dupont, Baptiste Serin, Matthieu Jalibert, Romain Ntamack, Gael Fickou, Virimi Vakatawa, Arthur Vincent, Gabriel Ngandebe, Damian Penaud, Vincent Rattez, Teddy Thomas, Anthony Bouthier Italy

Italy head coach Franco Smith and captain Luca Bigi

Head coach: Franco Smith Squad: Forwards Pietro CECCARELLI (Edinburgh Rugby, 9 caps), Danilo FISCHETTI (Zebre Rugby Club, uncapped), Andrea LOVOTTI (Zebre Rugby Club, 40 caps), Marco RICCIONI (Benetton Rugby, 7 caps), Giosuè ZILOCCHI (Zebre Rugby Club, 2 caps), Luca BIGI (Zebre Rugby Club, 24 caps), Oliviero FABIANI (Zebre Rugby Club, 10 caps), Federico ZANI (Benetton Rugby 13 caps, Dean BUDD (Benetton Rugby, 26 caps), Niccolò CANNONE (Argos Petrarca Rugby/Benetton Rugby, uncapped), Federico RUZZA (Benetton Rugby, 18 caps), David SISI (Zebre Rugby Club, 9 caps), Alessandro ZANNI (Benetton Rugby, 117 caps), Marco LAZZARONI (Benetton Rugby, 4 caps), Giovanni LICATA (Zebre Rugby Club, 8 caps), Johan MEYER (Zebre Rugby Club, 4 caps), Sebastian NEGRI (Benetton Rugby, 22 caps), Jake POLLEDRI (Gloucester Rugby, 13 caps), Abraham STEYN (Benetton Rugby, 36 caps) Backs: Callum BRALEY (Gloucester Rugby, 5 caps), Guglielmo PALAZZANI (Zebre Rugby Club, 36 caps), Marcello VIOLI (Zebre Rugby Club, 15 caps), Tommaso ALLAN (Benetton Rugby, 54 caps), Carlo CANNA (Zebre Rugby Club, 39 caps), Giulio BISEGNI (Zebre Rugby Club, 14 caps), Tommaso BONI (Zebre Rugby Club, 11 caps), Luca MORISI (Benetton Rugby, 29 caps), Alberto SGARBI (Benetton Rugby, 29 caps), Mattia BELLINI (Zebre Rugby Club, 22 caps), Tommaso BENVENUTI (Benetton Rugby, 62 caps), Michelangelo BIONDELLI (Fiamme Oro Rugby/Zebre Rugby Club, uncapped), Jayden HAYWARD (Benetton Rugby, 23 caps), Matteo MINOZZI (Wasps Rugby, 16 caps), Edoardo PADOVANI (Zebre Rugby Club, 24 caps), Leonardo SARTO (Benetton Rugby 34 caps)

Six Nations odds To win Six Nations England 10/11 (Grand Slam winners 6/4)

Ireland 7/2 (Grand Slam winners 8/1)

Wales 5/1 (Grand Slam winners 12/1)

France 11/2 (Grand Slam winners 14/1)

Scotland 25/1 (Grand Slam winners 66/1)

Italy 1000/1 (Grand Slam winners 1000/1)

No Grand Slam winner 1/1 To finish bottom Italy 1/25

Scotland 10/1

France 66/1

Wales 125/1

Ireland 250/1

England 500/1 Triple Crown winner No Triple crown 13/8

England 1/1

Ireland 6/1

Wales 10/1

Full Six Nations market here

The five other captains will be desperate to rip the Six Nations trophy out of the grasp of Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones

Six Nations 2020: Table To follow... Scoring System Win: 4 points

Draw: 2 points

Loss by more than 7 points: 0 points

Loss by 7 points or less: 1 bonus point

Score four tries or more in a match (regardless of result): 1 bonus point. * So the maximum a team can earn from a single match is five points - four points for the win, and one for scoring four tries or more in the process. In a defeat, a county could earn up to two points - for losing by seven points or less, and also scoring four tries.

Six Nations Championship: History

Wales celebrate their 2019 Grand Slam Six Nations success

The competition has been known as the Six Nations since 2000, when Italy were added to the competition. Previous to this, the Tournament was known as the Five Nations, with England, Wales, Scotland, Ireland and France competing between 1940 and 1999. The original competition actually began in 1883 as the Home Nations, with England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland involved. Here we look back at all the various trophy winners from previous Six Nations campaigns while we also go through each country's titles overall, including the Five Nations era.

Six Nations Championship: Records Most appearances: 69 - Sergio Parisse (Italy)

69 - Sergio Parisse (Italy) Most overall points: 557 - Ronan O'Gara (Ireland)

557 - Ronan O'Gara (Ireland) Most points in a season: 89 - Jonny Wilkinson (England)

89 - Jonny Wilkinson (England) Most points in one match : 35 Jonny Wilkinson (England v Italy, 2001)

: 35 Jonny Wilkinson (England v Italy, 2001) Most overall tries: 26 - Brian O'Driscoll (Ireland)

26 - Brian O'Driscoll (Ireland) Most tries in one season: 8 - C.N. Lowe (England) & I.S. Smith (Scotland)

8 - C.N. Lowe (England) & I.S. Smith (Scotland) Most overall penalties: 109 - Ronan O'Gara (Ireland)

109 - Ronan O'Gara (Ireland) Most overall Conversions: 89 - Jonny Wilkinson (England)

Six Nations History: Past Winners & Trophies The Grand Slam is awarded if any nation can win all their matches. The Triple Crown is awarded if either England, Wales, Ireland or Scotland can beat all the other Home Nations. The Calcutta Cup is awarded for the winner between Scotland and England, the Millennium Trophy for England v Ireland, the Centenary Quaich for Ireland v Scotland, the Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy for France v Italy (since 2007) and the Auld Alliance Trophy (since 2018) for France v Scotland. Finally, the illustrious Wooden Spoon is for the team that props up the table. 2019 Six Nations Champions : Wales

: Wales Grand Slam : Wales

: Wales Triple Crown : Wales

: Wales Calcutta Cup : England/Scotland - shared due to draw

: England/Scotland - shared due to draw Millennium Trophy : England

: England Centenary Quaich : Ireland

: Ireland Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy : France

: France Auld Alliance Trophy : France

: France Wooden Spoon: Italy 2018 Six Nations Champions : Ireland

: Ireland Grand Slam : Ireland

: Ireland Triple Crown : Ireland

: Ireland Calcutta Cup : Scotland

: Scotland Millennium Trophy : Ireland

: Ireland Centenary Quaich : Ireland

: Ireland Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy : France

: France Auld Alliance Trophy : Scotland

: Scotland Wooden Spoon: Italy 2017 Six Nations Champions : England

: England Grand Slam : No

: No Triple Crown : No

: No Calcutta Cup : England

: England Millennium Trophy : Ireland

: Ireland Centenary Quaich : Scotland

: Scotland Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy : France

: France Wooden Spoon: Italy 2016 Six Nations Champions : England

: England Grand Slam : England

: England Triple Crown : England

: England Calcutta Cup : England

: England Millennium Trophy : England

: England Centenary Quaich : Ireland

: Ireland Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy : France

: France Wooden Spoon: Italy 2015 Six Nations Champions : Ireland

: Ireland Grand Slam : No

: No Triple Crown : No

: No Calcutta Cup : England

: England Millennium Trophy : Ireland

: Ireland Centenary Quaich : Ireland

: Ireland Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy : France

: France Wooden Spoon: Scotland 2014 Six Nations Champions : Ireland

: Ireland Grand Slam : No

: No Triple Crown : England

: England Calcutta Cup : England

: England Millennium Trophy : England

: England Centenary Quaich : Ireland

: Ireland Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy : France

: France Wooden Spoon: Italy 2013 Six Nations Champions : Wales

: Wales Grand Slam : No

: No Triple Crown : No

: No Calcutta Cup : England

: England Millennium Trophy : England

: England Centenary Quaich : Scotland

: Scotland Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy : Italy

: Italy Wooden Spoon: France 2012 Six Nations Champions : Wales

: Wales Grand Slam : Wales

: Wales Triple Crown : Wales

: Wales Calcutta Cup : England

: England Millennium Trophy : England

: England Centenary Quaich : Ireland

: Ireland Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy : France

: France Wooden Spoon: Scotland 2011 Six Nations Champions : England

: England Grand Slam : No

: No Triple Crown : No

: No Calcutta Cup : England

: England Millennium Trophy : Ireland

: Ireland Centenary Quaich : Ireland

: Ireland Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy : Italy

: Italy Wooden Spoon: Italy 2010 Six Nations Champions : France

: France Grand Slam : France

: France Triple Crown : No

: No Calcutta Cup : Shared

: Shared Millennium Trophy : Ireland

: Ireland Centenary Quaich : Scotland

: Scotland Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy : France

: France Wooden Spoon: Italy 2009 Six Nations Champions : Ireland

: Ireland Grand Slam : Ireland

: Ireland Triple Crown : Ireland

: Ireland Calcutta Cup : England

: England Millennium Trophy : Ireland

: Ireland Centenary Quaich : Ireland

: Ireland Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy : France

: France Wooden Spoon: Italy 2008 Six Nations Champions : Wales

: Wales Grand Slam : Wales

: Wales Triple Crown : Wales

: Wales Calcutta Cup : Scotland

: Scotland Millennium Trophy : England

: England Centenary Quaich : Ireland

: Ireland Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy : France

: France Wooden Spoon: Italy 2007 Six Nations Champions : France

: France Grand Slam : No

: No Triple Crown : Ireland

: Ireland Calcutta Cup : England

: England Millennium Trophy : Ireland

: Ireland Centenary Quaich : Ireland

: Ireland Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy : France

: France Wooden Spoon: Scotland 2006 Six Nations Champions : France

: France Grand Slam : No

: No Triple Crown : Ireland

: Ireland Calcutta Cup : Scotland

: Scotland Millennium Trophy : Ireland

: Ireland Centenary Quaich : Ireland

: Ireland Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy : Not contested

: Not contested Wooden Spoon: Italy 2005 Six Nations Champions : Wales

: Wales Grand Slam : Wales

: Wales Triple Crown : Wales

: Wales Calcutta Cup : England

: England Millennium Trophy : Ireland

: Ireland Centenary Quaich : Ireland

: Ireland Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy : Not contested

: Not contested Wooden Spoon: Italy 2004 Six Nations Champions : France

: France Grand Slam : France

: France Triple Crown : Ireland

: Ireland Calcutta Cup : England

: England Millennium Trophy : Ireland

: Ireland Centenary Quaich : Ireland

: Ireland Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy : Not contested

: Not contested Wooden Spoon: Scotland 2003 Six Nations Champions : England

: England Grand Slam : England

: England Triple Crown : England

: England Calcutta Cup : England

: England Millennium Trophy : England

: England Centenary Quaich : Ireland

: Ireland Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy : Not contested

: Not contested Wooden Spoon: Wales 2002 Six Nations Champions : France

: France Grand Slam : France

: France Triple Crown : England

: England Calcutta Cup : England

: England Millennium Trophy : England

: England Centenary Quaich : Ireland

: Ireland Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy : Not contested

: Not contested Wooden Spoon: Italy 2001 Six Nations Champions : England

: England Grand Slam : No

: No Triple Crown : No

: No Calcutta Cup : England

: England Millennium Trophy : Ireland

: Ireland Centenary Quaich : Scotland

: Scotland Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy : Not contested

: Not contested Wooden Spoon: Italy 2000 Six Nations Champions : England

: England Grand Slam : No

: No Triple Crown : No

: No Calcutta Cup : Scotland

: Scotland Millennium Trophy : England

: England Centenary Quaich : Ireland

: Ireland Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy : Not contested

: Not contested Wooden Spoon: Italy