Les Blues led 20-16 until the 76th minute when Itoje bulldozed over the whitewash from short range and with Owen Farrell rifling over the conversion, they had edged the tournament favourites.

Maro Itoje crashed over for a late try as England seized a dramatic 23-20 victory over France to begin their Guinness Six Nations redemption process.

👎 England football fans: HATE VAR 🤷‍♂️ England rugby fans... ⏱ Late drama in the Six Nations as France see their Grand Slam hopes shattered after Mario Itoje's try. #SixNations | #ENGvFRA pic.twitter.com/4AdWfwTNFe

It was England’s best performance of the tournament by a distance, full of endeavour and flashes of clinical execution, with Henry Slade and Tom Curry excelling.

Enabling them to go toe-to-toe with the favourites – at least initially – was their improved discipline and having given away 41 penalties across the opening three rounds, they escaped the whistle of referee Andrew Brace until the 25th minute.

A week spent addressing their self-destructive streak appeared to have paid off, but it proved a stubborn Achilles heel as old failings re-emerged in a cagey second-half where avoiding mistakes became paramount.

Some of France’s play was irresistible, especially for Damian Penaud’s try, but they also displayed the hard edge needed to take the 108th instalment of ‘Le Crunch’ to the death.

It was not enough to stop England escaping further Six Nations misery, however, after two defeats had place head coach Eddie Jones under mounting pressure.

In the latest in a succession of dismal starts, England conceded the first try after only 65 seconds when wing Teddy Thomas chipped over full-debutant Max Malins and Antoine Dupont arrived to gather and touch down.

It was the sixth match in a row where they have leaked the opening try, but on this occasion their response was immediate and emphatic.

Henry Slade contributed two big carries as pressure built on the French line and the second charge by the Exeter Chief was pivotal, creating the space for George Ford to send Anthony Watson over in the 11th minute.

England were displaying the attacking intent shown in Cardiff a fortnight earlier as Watson effortlessly slid into space and for once it was the opposition who were being punished by the referee as Farrell landed two penalties.

In control of every department of the game, Jones’ fallen champions were playing some of their best rugby seen since the 2019 World Cup but when they eventually conceded their first penalty, France took control.

Matthieu Jalibert was on target from the kicking tee before an attacking line-out saw the fly-half combine brilliantly with Julien Marchand, the dazzling movement in midfield creating the space for Penaud to cross.