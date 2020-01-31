Tony Calvin: Italy to start fast
Our pundit fancies Italy to be quickly out of the traps against Wales and has his best bets for the opening round of the Guinness Six Nations.
Tony Calvin: Vive la France!
Our rugby union pundit is back - and fancying a youthful French side to shine at the Guinness Six Nations.
France v England: Six Nations guide
Our guide to Sunday's Guinness Six Nations clash between France and England in Paris includes team news, predictions, statistics and more.
Wales v Italy: Six Nations guide
Our guide to Saturday's Guinness Six Nations clash between Wales and Italy in Cardiff includes team news, predictions, statistics and more.
Ireland v Scotland: Six Nations guide
Our guide to Saturday's Guinness Six Nations clash between Ireland and Scotland in Dublin includes team news, predictions, statistics and more.
Saracens rocked by new deduction
Saracens have been handed an additional 70-point deduction that ensures they will be relegated from the Gallagher Premiership.
Six Nations 2020 Guide
Sporting Life presents a full guide, fixture list and TV schedule for the 2020 Six Nations Championship.
Murray gets the nod for Ireland
Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray has been selected ahead of John Cooney for the Guinness Six Nations opener against Scotland, while Caelan Doris will make his international debut.
Changing times add intrigue
Former England and Scotland head coach Andy Robinson previews the 2020 Six Nations exclusively with Sporting Life.
Six Nations: Five to watch
We take a look at five players that could ignite the 2020 Six Nations, with two uncapped players set to make a big impact.
Joseph - Scandal won't affect England
Jonathan Joseph insists England have refused to allow the Saracens salary cap scandal to divide the squad knowing any festering resentment could derail their Guinness Six Nations title bid.
England to become the greatest
Head coach Eddie Jones has challenged England to become the greatest team ruby union has ever seen.
Sinckler signs for Bristol
Bristol have announced the signing of England prop Kyle Sinckler on a two-year deal.
Most Read
Transfer Window: Latest Updates
Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Saturday's Bets of the Day
A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.
Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed
Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.
January Window: Done deals
A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.
Most Read
Transfer Window: Latest Updates
Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Saturday's Bets of the Day
A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.
Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed
Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.
January Window: Done deals
A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Next Race Off
Football Tips
Sporting Life Accumulator
We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.
Heavy-handed Hornets
Dale Tempest sees real value in backing booking points in Watford's game with Everton given how Nigel Pearson's side operate.
Sky Bet EFL: Weekend preview
The Sky Bet EFL continues this weekend. After profit in recent previews, Tom Carnduff is searching for more and has two best bets.