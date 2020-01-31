Ireland's Johnny Sexton

Tony Calvin: Italy to start fast

Our pundit fancies Italy to be quickly out of the traps against Wales and has his best bets for the opening round of the Guinness Six Nations.

Last updated 11hRugby Union
Who will win the 2020 Six Nations?

Tony Calvin: Vive la France!

Our rugby union pundit is back - and fancying a youthful French side to shine at the Guinness Six Nations.

Last updated 17hRugby Union
Charles Ollivon and Owen Farrell

France v England: Six Nations guide

Our guide to Sunday's Guinness Six Nations clash between France and England in Paris includes team news, predictions, statistics and more.

Last updated 14hRugby Union
Luca Bigi and Alun Wyn Jones

Wales v Italy: Six Nations guide

Our guide to Saturday's Guinness Six Nations clash between Wales and Italy in Cardiff includes team news, predictions, statistics and more.

Last updated 15hRugby Union
Johnny Sexton and Stuart Hogg

Ireland v Scotland: Six Nations guide

Our guide to Saturday's Guinness Six Nations clash between Ireland and Scotland in Dublin includes team news, predictions, statistics and more.

Last updated 15hRugby Union
Saracens: Bottom of the Premiership after points deducation

Saracens rocked by new deduction

Saracens have been handed an additional 70-point deduction that ensures they will be relegated from the Gallagher Premiership.

Last updated 3dRugby Union
Sporting Life's guide to the 2020 Six Nations

Six Nations 2020 Guide

Sporting Life presents a full guide, fixture list and TV schedule for the 2020 Six Nations Championship.

Last updated 4dRugby Union
Conor Murray

Murray gets the nod for Ireland

Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray has been selected ahead of John Cooney for the Guinness Six Nations opener against Scotland, while Caelan Doris will make his international debut.

Last updated 3dRugby Union
Andy Robinson looks ahead to the Six Nations

Changing times add intrigue

Former England and Scotland head coach Andy Robinson previews the 2020 Six Nations exclusively with Sporting Life.

Last updated 4dRugby Union
Virimi Vakatawa showed his power and skill during the 2019 World Cup

Six Nations: Five to watch

We take a look at five players that could ignite the 2020 Six Nations, with two uncapped players set to make a big impact.

Last updated 1wRugby Union
Jonathan Joseph scores for Bath

Joseph - Scandal won't affect England

Jonathan Joseph insists England have refused to allow the Saracens salary cap scandal to divide the squad knowing any festering resentment could derail their Guinness Six Nations title bid.

Last updated 5dRugby Union
Eddie Jones believes England have the potential to become the best side the sport has ever witnessed

England to become the greatest

Head coach Eddie Jones has challenged England to become the greatest team ruby union has ever seen.

Last updated 1wFootball
Kyle Sinckler bursts through to score his first ever England try in their quarter-final win over Australia

Sinckler signs for Bristol

Bristol have announced the signing of England prop Kyle Sinckler on a two-year deal.

Last updated 5dRugby Union

