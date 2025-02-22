Six Nations: Ireland win the Triple Crown with a 27-18 victory over Wales

Title favourites Ireland survived a major Six Nations scare as they clinched the Triple Crown by beating a transformed Wales team 27-18 in Cardiff.

While Wales ultimately fell to a 15th-successive Test match defeat, Ireland marched on in pursuit of the Grand Slam and an historic Six Nations title hat-trick. But Wales were a revelation in their first game since Warren Gatland departed as head coach, with interim boss Matt Sherratt masterminding comfortably their best performance since the 2023 World Cup. Ireland lost centre Garry Ringrose to a 20-minute red card midway through the second quarter and they trailed 13-10 at half-time, but they dug deep and prevailed through three Sam Prendergast penalties during the closing stages. He booted five penalties and a conversion in total, with number eight Jack Conan and full-back Jamie Osborne scoring tries, while Wales replied with touchdowns from captain Jac Morgan and wing Tom Rogers, plus two Gareth Anscombe penalties and a conversion.

⌚️ Sam Prendergast slotted the three points for Ireland against Wales to steer his side to a win and a Triple Crown in Cardiff 🙌#Breitling #DefiningMoment @Breitling pic.twitter.com/MvYnOUZPWh — Guinness Men's Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 22, 2025

Sherratt’s Wales at times looked on course to deliver arguably the biggest upset in Six Nations history and there was late drama when debutant wing Ellis Mee went agonisingly close to a try that might have snatched it. After barely a week into his role following Gatland’s exit – and just four training sessions – Sherratt moulded a display that few expected, especially those bookmakers who installed Wales as a 25-1 chance to win. The Principality Stadium rocked to its foundations as Wales chased a first Six Nations triumph on home soil for more than 1,100 days. Despite being 10 places above their opponents in the world rankings, Ireland’s expected dominance did not materialise, yet they had enough character and composure when it mattered to find a way over the finishing line.

🏆☘️ 2022: Triple Crown winners

🏆🏆🏆☘️ 2023: Six Nations, Grand Slam & Triple Crown

🏆☘️ 2024: Six Nations

🏆☘️ 2025 so far: Triple Crown



💪 Dominant Ireland have won their third Triple Crown in four years and remain on course for another Grand Slam! pic.twitter.com/lydwQO7K25 — Sport on Sporting Life (@SLSport_) February 22, 2025