Six Nations tips: Ireland vs France and Scotland vs Wales previews and best bets

Ireland vs France

Saturday 1415 GMT

Dublin

Live on ITV

It seems unusual to open up the weekend with the biggest game of the lot, the fixture that will determine the destiny of the title. But here we are. It’s the rugby equivalent of having Fury versus Usyk as the undercard at Aviva Las Vegas. Ireland and FRANCE, the two heavyweights of the northern hemisphere heavyweight division, who’ve finished first or second in each of the last three years, have it all on the line.

The previous 12 Six Nations meetings in Dublin have only averaged 37 points and I expect something similar this Saturday. Ireland’s record 38-17 win in Marseille in 2024 is an outlier in the head to head stats, with over half of the previous Six Nations meetings being settled by seven points or fewer and a couple of draws thrown in for good measure.

With what’s at stake, you’d imagine this latest clash will be typically tight and low-scoring. France could win it without even surpassing 20 points – a total they’ve only achieved once in the last dozen clashes (a 30-24 win in the 2022 Grand Slam season). In fact I'm keen to back them in both those markets, odds-against to win and a shade of odds-on to score under 22.5 points.

That said, we might not have to wait too long for the game’s first try. In four of the last six fixtures between the teams, someone has crossed the whitewash in 10 minutes and under. But a rip roaring start could be followed by an arm wrestle as two hugely physical teams go toe-to-toe.

From 2019 onwards, ANTOINE DUPONT (14/1) has scored the first try twice, and his opposite number at scrum-half, the Lions No.9 elect Jamison Gibson-Park (18/1) was first over the whitewash last year. Dupont gets the vote at generous odds although splitting stakes wouldn't be the worst policy.

France are playing the better rugby of the two sides, which is counterbalanced by the fact that Ireland are at their largely impenetrable Aviva Stadium fortress. However, France’s ability to turn on the style and make something out of nothing could be the undoing of Ireland, especially if Les Bleus can put width on their game and bypass the green blitz defence. Scoring tries has not been a problem for them and while Ireland will be a much tougher nut to crack, they should be good for a couple.

For my prediction of France win to come good, they need to avoid a red card, as it’ll be too big a burden to bear against a power-based side like Ireland. But in an emotionally charged game, we expect there to be cards of some description – referee Angus Gardner, who celebrates his 50th Test, averaged 16 penalties per game in his two Six Nations outings last year – and the stats suggest that it’s more than likely he’ll be ushering a French player to the sideline.

In each of the last five meetings with Ireland, France have received five yellow cards and a red, and have only managed to keep all 15 men on the park in one of those matches. But as long as the colour remains yellow, they could face down one of the biggest challenges in international and come out smiling.