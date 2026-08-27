White Birch 'ready' for Windsor as new trainer Jamie Osborne declares him for Weatherbys August Stakes

The six-year-old hasn’t been seen since switching stables from Joe Murphy last autumn and has been gelded and had wind surgery since he was down the field in last year’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

But after 328 days off the track, Osborne is hopeful the Group 1-winning grey son of Ulysses is fit enough to do himself justice in the extended 1m3f contest.

“I suppose we are just ready to start,” Osborne said on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast. “It’s taken some time to get into this position.

“We put him through a couple of traumas initially, firstly castrating him and then giving his wind a tweak. He just wasn’t thriving through the spring, I wasn’t happy with how he looked.

“We’ve taken our time, allowed it to happen organically.

“He’s ready to get started now, he looks very well and his work has been very good. Thankfully, it looks like the rain has arrived in time.”