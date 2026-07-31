Vicki Gibbins reflects on Friday at the Qatar Goodwood Festival

It’s a great idea, in theory. But the opening two-and-a-half mile Coral Goodwood Handicap Stakes has always been run from a flag start by the winning post and if there’s anything we don’t like in racing – it’s change.

On my return to the press room, I run into BBC TalkSport stalwart Lizzie Kelly, who is surveying the track and downing coffee with the determined intensity of a woman on the edge. It transpires that she’s making her commentary debut on TalkSport today, and I lead with the unhelpful.

“So you’re doing the King George, the fastest five furlongs in the country? Thrown in at the deep end!”

Her face says it all, and I return to socially acceptable reassurance.

“If I haven’t jumped off the commentary position by three o’clock, then we’re alright,” she says gravely.

If anyone can do it, Lizzie can.

The runners file out for the opening handicap and the presence of starting stalls in front of the grandstand has attracted interest. Oisin Murphy, ever the horseman, takes Berkshire Sundance away from the start but the gelding has other ideas and is soon standing with his head over the inside rail, chatting to racegoers. Kentucky River stands like a pony at a gymkhana, posing for photographs and overseeing proceedings.