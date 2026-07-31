Vicki Gibbins reflects on Friday at the Qatar Goodwood Festival

“The plan is that they’ll pull the stalls off temporarily near the big screen, then after the race is run, they’ll be removed by the track further down the course,” a helpful Goodwood employee explains.
It’s a great idea, in theory. But the opening two-and-a-half mile Coral Goodwood Handicap Stakes has always been run from a flag start by the winning post and if there’s anything we don’t like in racing – it’s change.
On my return to the press room, I run into BBC TalkSport stalwart Lizzie Kelly, who is surveying the track and downing coffee with the determined intensity of a woman on the edge. It transpires that she’s making her commentary debut on TalkSport today, and I lead with the unhelpful.
“So you’re doing the King George, the fastest five furlongs in the country? Thrown in at the deep end!”
Her face says it all, and I return to socially acceptable reassurance.
“If I haven’t jumped off the commentary position by three o’clock, then we’re alright,” she says gravely.
If anyone can do it, Lizzie can.
The runners file out for the opening handicap and the presence of starting stalls in front of the grandstand has attracted interest. Oisin Murphy, ever the horseman, takes Berkshire Sundance away from the start but the gelding has other ideas and is soon standing with his head over the inside rail, chatting to racegoers. Kentucky River stands like a pony at a gymkhana, posing for photographs and overseeing proceedings.
They’re all loaded without incident and set off, leaving a frantic clean-up operation of the stalls.
The Goodwood team complete the assignment with easy grace – there’s no sign that the start ever happened by the time Defiantly crosses the line, three lengths in front of crowd-favourite Berkshire Sundance. The flag start has been officially retired…until the next Goodwood thunderstorm.
Shayem downs Talk Of New York in the Thoroughbred Stakes, Archivist gives Wathnan Racing their ?? winner of the week (I’ve lost count) and then it’s time for the feature King George Qatar Stakes.
The famous Goodwood Revival appears to be occurring early this year as American Affair, Time For Sandals and Asfoora turn around recent disappointments to contest a thrilling four-way finish with Rumstar, who doesn’t know how to run a bad race. It’s American Affair who secures the win, but a certain Australian lady is catching the attention of the waiting media – will she, or won’t she?
“Don’t retire her, let’s go to York!” shouts a gentleman as he congratulates Asfoora’s trainer Henry Dwyer.
“There’s an old saying that you always give a good horse one bad run and that’s all it’s been,” says Henry. “I’m delighted and semi-vindicated as we thought she had been going well and there’s been absolutely no reason for her performances.”
Visibly relieved, Dwyer was happy to pass the responsibility of Asfoora’s future over to owner Akram El-Fakhri.
“It will be completely up to Akram. I’m not even going to advise him one way or the other – he is the one who is financing this very expensive operation. She’s got to go to stud this year but whether it’s delayed by a month or not, we’ll see. The Nunthorpe is the obvious race next, given she won it last year.”
There’s another relieved face waiting for me as I return from the winners’ enclosure. Lizzie Kelly has survived a first afternoon of commentary on the biggest stage, including calling the right one home in the King George. A four-way finish is usually a commentator’s nightmare, but it’s a dream start for Lizzie.
“Sum it up?” I laugh.
“Terrifying."
She smashed it and we’re very proud.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.al
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.