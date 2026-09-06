Varandir powers to Prix Niel success at Longchamp

On a fine afternoon for trainer Francis Graffard, jockey Mickael Barzalona and owners Aga Khan Studs, who also won the Group 1 Prix du Moulin courtesy of Erdenali, Varandir emerged as a leading three-year-old colt in the traditional Arc de Triomphe trial.

The market was dominated by Aidan O'Brien's Irish Derby winner Benvenuto Celli, who was sent off the 4/6 market leader under Ryan Moore, but he hung his chances away in the home straight after being the first to try and run down stablemate Montreal (25/1) who had poached a long lead from halfway.

It was clear Montreal was rapidly running out of petrol in the home straight and with the odds-on favourite faltering, it was left to the home team to come to the fore, 4/1 shot Varandir running on strongly late in the piece to beat Alam (11/1) by a length and a quarter.

French-based runners filled the first three with Pearled Majesty (18/1) completing the places.

Paddy Power and Sky Bet clipped the winner, who had finished a close fourth to Maltese Cross in the Grand Prix de Paris on his previous outing in July to 12/1 from 25/1.

Nemone Routh, Director and French Racing Manager for the Aga Khan Studs, told Sky Sports Racing: "We knew the horse was really well, we knew he'd progressed a lot and we were very happy with his run in the Grand Prix de Paris, he'd really moved forward from when he won the Group 3.

"And I think he'd moved forward a lot since then, he's a horse that has both mentally and physically just improved throughout the year and we knew we had him well although I think he needed this run because he was a bit heavy in the preliminaries but we knew he was improving."

Regarding going for the Arc in a month's time, she added: "He is in the Arc, why not? We were just talking in the elevator and we obviously need to speak to Princess Zahra to see what she'd like to do.

"But he's an entire, he's by one of our stallions, he's a gorgeous horse. We did enter him in the Arc so I'd say why not, but that would be my idea on it right now. And I think he goes on any ground as well.

"Sometimes it's good to have two runners as you can be drawn in 18 of 18 with one, and have a good draw with another. So why not spread your chances, it's a possibility."