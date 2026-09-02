Towcester getting ready to race again after confirming six fixtures in 2027-28 jumps season

Towcester are all set to race again after confirming six National Hunt fixtures at the track from October 2027.

The Northamptonshire venue hasn't raced since May 2018 but their management company, Orchestrate, is actively working with the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) as preparations progress, and Towcester has recently agreed a programme of fixtures leased for 2027/28 season. News of the six fixtures comes on the back of the unique agreement between the track and Betway, with the venue renamed as Betway Towcester in a first for British racing when it returns. The fixtures currently agreed are: Wednesday 20 October 2027

Tuesday 30 November 2027

Thursday 16 December 2027

Sunday 16 January 2028

Friday 4 February 2028

Tuesday 15 February 2028 These fixtures represent an important milestone in the racecourse’s plans to restore regular National Hunt racing to Towcester. Towcester's racecourse licence application is progressing with the BHA's support ahead of the 2027/28 season, and the six fixtures are subject to BHA approval. Richard Thomas, Chief Executive of Orchestrate, said: “Seeing dates in the diary for the first time in nearly a decade is a genuinely exciting moment for everyone here. We said in July that we wanted to bring horse racing back to Towcester for the local community and for the sport, and we now have a clear programme to work towards. There is plenty to do between now and October 2027, but work on the track is already well underway and we can't wait to welcome horses back.”