Towcester getting ready to race again after confirming six fixtures in 2027-28 jumps season

Towcester are all set to race again after confirming six National Hunt fixtures at the track from October 2027.
The Northamptonshire venue hasn't raced since May 2018 but their management company, Orchestrate, is actively working with the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) as preparations progress, and Towcester has recently agreed a programme of fixtures leased for 2027/28 season.
News of the six fixtures comes on the back of the unique agreement between the track and Betway, with the venue renamed as Betway Towcester in a first for British racing when it returns.
The fixtures currently agreed are:
- Wednesday 20 October 2027
- Tuesday 30 November 2027
- Thursday 16 December 2027
- Sunday 16 January 2028
- Friday 4 February 2028
- Tuesday 15 February 2028
These fixtures represent an important milestone in the racecourse’s plans to restore regular National Hunt racing to Towcester. Towcester's racecourse licence application is progressing with the BHA's support ahead of the 2027/28 season, and the six fixtures are subject to BHA approval.
Richard Thomas, Chief Executive of Orchestrate, said: “Seeing dates in the diary for the first time in nearly a decade is a genuinely exciting moment for everyone here. We said in July that we wanted to bring horse racing back to Towcester for the local community and for the sport, and we now have a clear programme to work towards. There is plenty to do between now and October 2027, but work on the track is already well underway and we can't wait to welcome horses back.”
Lewis Knowles, PR Manager at Betway, said: “We've had a fantastic response from racing fans and industry professionals alike following our announcement that horse racing would soon return to Betway Towcester, and we're now delighted to confirm the dates of six fixtures for the 2027/2028 National Hunt season.
“Following the announcement, the first question everybody asked was, 'when?', so, we're thrilled to now be able to give racing fans a date to circle on their calendars for next year. Work is well underway at the course as we prepare for that opening fixture, and we're hoping to have more exciting announcements to make over the coming weeks and months.”
A major investment programme is also under way, with Orchestrate and its new Principal Strategic Partner, Betway, investing more than £2 million in the venue. The investment will fund a comprehensive overhaul of the racing surface, alongside significant improvements and modernisation of the spectator facilities.
The redevelopment is designed to provide a high-quality racing environment for participants and spectators as Betway Towcester Racecourse prepares to re-establish itself as a leading National Hunt venue.
Sir AP McCoy, former 20-time Champion Jockey and ITV Racing Presenter, added: “Towcester is a track that means a great deal to me. I rode my 4,000th winner there, which was one of my most memorable milestones, so I have a strong personal connection with this racecourse.
"It’s fantastic to see National Hunt racing returning to the racecourse after such a long absence. It’s a proper Jumps track and with the investment being made and the plans for its future, I’m sure it can re-establish itself as a valuable course for National Hunt racing.”
Despite the absence of horse racing for almost a decade, the site has remained an active sporting venue, successfully hosting greyhound racing and major events including the English Greyhound Derby.
As part of this exciting new chapter for the venue, Towcester will see a phased return to equine activity, with the racecourse aiming to host Point-to-Point fixtures in spring 2027 ahead of the resumption of Rules racing later in the year.
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