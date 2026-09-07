Timeform highlight some notable performances and ratings updates from the weekend.

Shadwell ace improves a chunk in Betfair Sprint Cup The Betfair Sprint Cup is a race with a reputation for being run in testing conditions, but actually this was the first time since 2020 that the going was softer than good, and they presumably played a part in the smallest field going to post since 1995. The one-two-three from the July Cup and Commonwealth Cup were missing, and the second and third from the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee, but the winner of that contest, Almeraq certainly turned up.

"Ka Ying Rising hasn't met much soft ground yet!" 😂@MCYeeehaaa asks @TomMarquand who would win in a six-furlong showdown between Almeraq and Ka Ying Rising... pic.twitter.com/WvTuR3AaZD — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) September 7, 2026

He had scrambled home on good to firm going in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee at Royal Ascot on his first start at Group 1 level, but he has a flawless record on going softer than good since his debut, and he took his form up several notches to land this second top-level success in fine style. His new rating of 126+ has raised the bar with regards the European sprinting scene with Almeraq putting up the best performance seen in the Betfair Sprint Cup for several years, recording a figure only bettered by Harry Angel and Minzaal in the race this century, and he is very much the one to beat back at Ascot on Champions Day.

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A notable handicap performance Thirty-five minutes earlier the Charlie Appleby-trained Aegean Prince (121 from 108p) produced a very smart performance in the Betfair Exchange Old Borough Cup. It was a lop-sided market for a valuable handicap, and it was easy to see why after the event, the lightly-raced top-weight Aegean Prince most impressive in running away from a largely established bunch. He proved his opening mark all wrong on his first start for 11 months, sure to have won by at least 10 lengths had he not been geared down near the finish, and he’s just the type his yard will place to advantage in pattern races on the continent this back-end. This was just his fifth race and he's still to encounter ground firmer than good, and it will be no surprise if easy conditions suit Aegean Prince ideally given the way he moves.

Moon on the rise and ready for bigger targets At Kempton, the filly Moonrise (104 from 98) turned a seemingly open-looking renewal of the William Hill Sirenia Stakes into a rout, and in turn producing a performance under a penalty among the best in the race in the last decade. She had missed her run in the Lowther Stakes at York on account of unsuitable ground, but had no problem taking on the boys, going with plenty of zest reverted to front-running tactics and displaying a good turn of foot when shaken up over a furlong out. Moonrise will be worth her place in a better grade, perhaps the Mill Reef a suitable next option with the race this year named in honour of the trainer's father.

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Erdenali continues to climb the ranks There was also some good performances in France on Sunday, notably from the Francis-Henri Graffard-trained Erdenali (125p from 117p), who ran out an impressive winner of the Qatar Prix du Moulin. It was another meeting between the three who'd made the frame behind Bow Echo in the Sussex Stakes, but with Gstaad running a flat race, and Opera Ballo too free without his usual hood, both of those were passed in the straight by Erdenali and Ten Bob Tony. Erdenali has done nothing but improve since a most impressive debut in the spring and overcame the rise in class to resume winning ways, most unlucky not to still be unbeaten after a nightmare run last time when boxed in until too late, and is most progressive, emulating his grandam Ervedya who won this in 2015. He’ll go on improving and is a contender for more top honours over a mile in Bow Echo’s absence.